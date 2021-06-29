Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Again Licensed by AutoChips for Automotive SoC Product Line

Automotive semiconductor innovator standardizes on Arteris IP FlexNoC interconnect for use in its next-generation systems-on-chip.

CAMPBELL, Calif. – June 29, 2021 – Arteris IP, a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced that Chinese automotive semiconductor vendor AutoChips has again licensed FlexNoC interconnect IP for use in automotive systems-on-chip (SoCs).

AutoChips first licensed Arteris IP semiconductor IP in 2018 and has implemented the technology in a production automotive chip design. (See, “Arteris IP FlexNoC® Interconnect Licensed by AutoChips for Automotive SoC Development.”)

“Arteris FlexNoC IP has been critical to our ability to quickly design and qualify our chips for the automotive market,” said Cliff Gu, chief designer at AutoChips. “Arteris IP has unparalleled technology that meets the unique functional safety, performance and time to market needs of our rapidly evolving automotive semiconductor market. In addition to offering unique on-chip interconnect IP with a strong track record of mass production automotive designs, the local Arteris IP engineering support team’s expertise in semiconductor architecture and design has provided added benefits to our company.”

“We are excited that AutoChips has renewed their use of Arteris IP interconnect technology as the on-chip communications backbone of its automotive systems-on-chip,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris IP. “AutoChips’ decision to standardize on our interconnect IP for their automotive SoC portfolio is a strong endorsement of the benefits we bring to automotive semiconductor design teams.”

About AutoChips

AutoChips Inc. is the China leading Automotive IC company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NavInfo. AutoChips’ head office is based in Hefei, responsible for designing and developing, and has three branch offices located in Shenzhen, Shanghai and Wuhan.

AutoChips is engaged in research and SoC design of automotive electronics, and is awarded the qualifications of “National Hi-Tech company” and “National IC design company”. AutoChips first-class engineering and service make it the leading position in the China after-market. Its products are widely used by Tier 1 customers and automotive manufacturers.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP.






