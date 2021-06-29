Arm-powered Fugaku supercomputer claims #1 spot on Top500 third time in a row

June 29, 2021 -- Fugaku, the supercomputer developed jointly by RIKEN and Fujitsu, and powered by Arm technology, has claimed the top spot on the Top500 list for the third time in a row. This achievement further highlights Arm’s unique ability to address the complex compute requirements of the high-performance computing (HPC) space with unparalleled power efficiency, performance, and scalability.

The Arm HPC ecosystem has seen rapid growth with more adoption of Arm-based solutions. A number of partners have announced plans to leverage the recently launched Neoverse V1 platform for exascale and HPC projects including Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), SiPearl and Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI).



Over the last decade, Arm has driven the best performance-per-watt everywhere computing happens and will continue to do so with its latest Armv9 architecture. As the revolution in HPC is taking shape, Arm remains at the forefront of delivering the performance and efficiency necessary to meet the increasing demand for more specialized processing.

