IPrium releases 32-channel J.83B Modulator

TOMSK, Russia, June 01, 2021 - FPGA intellectual property (IP) provider IPrium LLC has today announced that it has expanded its family of DTV Modulator IP products with a new 32-channel J.83B Modulator IP Core for MAX5861/MAX5862 DAC.
Pricing and Availability
The 32-ch J.83B Modulator IP Core is available immediately in synthesizable Verilog or optimized netlist format, along with synthesis scripts, simulation test bench with expected results, and user manual. For further information, a product evaluation or pricing, please visit the IP Core page:
About IPrium LLC
IPrium Modem IP Cores allow designers of communication equipment to rapidly develop and verify their systems in a highly cost-effective manner. IPrium offers FPGA IP Cores for high-quality wireless and wireline modems. Visit IPrium at www.iprium.com.
