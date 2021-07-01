IPrium releases 32-channel J.83B Modulator

TOMSK, Russia, June 01, 2021 - FPGA intellectual property (IP) provider IPrium LLC has today announced that it has expanded its family of DTV Modulator IP products with a new 32-channel J.83B Modulator IP Core for MAX5861/MAX5862 DAC.

Pricing and Availability

The 32-ch J.83B Modulator IP Core is available immediately in synthesizable Verilog or optimized netlist format, along with synthesis scripts, simulation test bench with expected results, and user manual. For further information, a product evaluation or pricing, please visit the IP Core page:

About IPrium LLC

IPrium Modem IP Cores allow designers of communication equipment to rapidly develop and verify their systems in a highly cost-effective manner. IPrium offers FPGA IP Cores for high-quality wireless and wireline modems. Visit IPrium at www.iprium.com.





