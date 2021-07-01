BSC, Codeplay and SiFive help accelerate applications on RISC-V thanks to V-extension support in LLVM
July 1, 2021 -- The Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) has been collaborating with Codeplay Software and SiFive to implement support for the RISC-V V-extension v0.10 in the LLVM compilation infrastructure. Thanks to this support, users of RISC-V will be able to take advantage of vector computation capabilities of the RISC-V V-extension through C/C++ intrinsics.
Senior Research Engineer Roger Ferrer Ibáñez led the BSC contribution, which was financed by the European Processor Initiative (EPI). He commented: ‘The open-source instruction set architecture (ISA) RISC-V offers an unparalleled opportunity for Europe to regain technology leadership. Our work for EPI aims to help build the thriving ecosystem necessary for widespread adoption of RISC-V across a range of sectors, including high-performance computing and automotive applications. The RISC-V V-extension plays a crucial role in enabling this adoption.’
‘RVV has been extensively welcomed in the world of accelerated compute systems,’ added Andrew Richards, founder and CEO of Codeplay. ‘We are already building a SYCL based ecosystem on top of this architecture to provide high-performance computing and artificial intelligence developers with familiar tools and route to rapid integration.’
In addition to implementing the RISC-V V-extension application programming interface (API) intrinsics for C, BSC, Codeplay and SiFive have implemented the foundation of CodeGen for Vector Length Specific (VLS) and Vector Length Agnostic (VLA) autovectorization for RISC-V in LLVM.
The following assets are available via GitHub:
- Support for the v0.10 V-extension specification https://github.com/riscv/riscv-v-spec/releases/tag/v0.10
- Support for the RVV C intrinsics: github.com/riscv/rvv-intrinsic-doc/tree/v0.10
- Implementation of the draft vector calling convention: github.com/riscv/riscv-elf-psabi-doc/pull/171
An example of the RISC-V V-extension can be found here: github.com/riscv/rvv-intrinsic-doc/blob/master/rvv_saxpy.c
This work complements other efforts within EPI to leverage vectors in widely used libraries; see, for example, the Fourier transform support in FFTW3, provided by Atos and SiPearl:
https://github.com/rdolbeau/fftw3/tree/riscv-v/simd-support
The European Processor Initiative has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 826647
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- SiFive and Barcelona Supercomputing Center Advance Industry Adoption of RISC-V Vector Extension
- SiFive and Innovium Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Innovation in Data Center Networking
- Mobiveil Inc. and SiFive, Inc. partner to develop RISC-V based configurable SSD Platform For Data Center and Enterprise storage Applications
- Sonics Partners With SiFive To Support Agile RISC-V SoC Design Platform With IP Industry's Most Widely Used NoCs
- Corigine adds certified USB IP to SiFive's Growing DesignShare Economy to Accelerate Adoption of RISC-V
Breaking News
- Allegro DVT Launches the World's First Hardware-Based VVC/H.266 Decoder Silicon IP
- BSC, Codeplay and SiFive help accelerate applications on RISC-V thanks to V-extension support in LLVM
- IPrium releases 32-channel J.83B Modulator
- PathPartner Collaborates with Intel to Deliver AI-based Weld Defect Detection to the Manufacturing Industry
- Imperas Expands Partnership with Valtrix to Address Growing RISC-V Verification Market
Most Popular
- Quantum-tunnelling semiconductor IP verified as secure against all known IoT attacks
- QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design to Enhance Expertise in Semiconductor and Connected Engineering
- System Level Solutions's USB 2.0 Device Controller IP core is now available for Lattice Semiconductor FPGA platform
- Mirabilis Design and E-Elements Technology team up to provide concept-to-implementation design flow for AI applications
- GOWIN Semiconductor Announces Their GoBridge ASSP Product Line with USB Peripheral Bridges
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page