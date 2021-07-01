Wi-Fi Alliance furthers Automated Frequency Coordination specification and compliance development to accelerate Wi-Fi 6E

Austin, Texas and Washington, D.C. – July 1, 2021 – Wi-Fi Alliance® continues to advance development of the Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) system that maximizes spectrum access in the 6 GHz frequency band. Wi-Fi Alliance is proud to announce the release of two additional elements necessary for AFC system implementation: the AFC System Reference Model and AFC Device Compliance Test Plan. This accomplishment follows the publication of the AFC System to AFC Device Interface Specification earlier this year. By bringing together technical experts from a broad section of the industry, Wi-Fi Alliance is rapidly enabling Wi-Fi 6E deployment worldwide.

Wi-Fi Alliance continues to advocate for countries to make the 6 GHz band available to Wi-Fi®, unleashing the capacity, speed, and reduced latency benefits of Wi-Fi 6E. The AFC system, already adopted into 6 GHz regulatory framework in Canada and U.S., is also being considered by regulators in other countries. Development of this AFC system framework demonstrates the commitment by Wi-Fi Alliance to maximizing 6 GHz spectrum opportunity and accelerating delivery of Wi-Fi 6E benefits.

Wi-Fi Alliance development efforts on this innovative AFC system are ongoing, with the aim of ensuring worldwide adoption, interoperability, security, and reliability expected of Wi-Fi. Available AFC documents now include:

AFC System Reference Model: describes the overall end-to-end AFC system architecture, covering the topology and related elements that make up the entire system

AFC Device Compliance Test Plan: describes a compliance test program for communication of an AFC device under test (DUT) to the AFC system, including the format of information it must report to the AFC system

AFC System to AFC Device Interface Specification: provides interface specifications for communication between an AFC device and an AFC system

For more information, please visit: https://www.wi-fi.org/discover-wi-fi/wi-fi-certified-6

About Wi-Fi Alliance® | www.wi-fi.org

Wi-Fi Alliance® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 65,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet’s traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.





