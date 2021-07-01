NVMe Gets Refactored
Flourishing features have been partitioned out of base specification
By Gary Hilson, EETimes (June 30, 2021)
The non-volatile memory express (NVMe) specifications are getting restructured.
While maintaining backward compatibility with previous generations, NVMe 2.0 allows for faster and simpler development in what has become an increasingly diverse device environment that has expanded to include hard disk drives (HDDs). NVM Express president Amber Huffman said rearchitecting NVMe is all about meeting the evolving demands of the future of storage. It also encourages the development of independent command sets such as Zoned Namespaces (ZNS) and key value (KV) as well as enabling support for the various underlying transport protocols common to NVMe and NVMe-of Is Ready to Go the Distance.
What started out as a working group is now a full-fledged organization that maintains a library of specifications that comprises multiple documents including the base specification, as well as command set, transport, and management interface specifications. The NVMe device ecosystem spans enterprise and client solid-state drives (SSDs), removable cards, compute accelerators, and hard disk drives (HDDs).
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- NVM Express Announces the Rearchitected NVMe 2.0 Library of Specifications
- Logic Design Solutions Introduces the first NVMe HOST IP on POLARFIRE SoC FPGA
- This is How Intel Gets Out of Manufacturing
- Avery Design Debuts QEMU Virtual Host to SystemVerilog PCIe VIP HW-SW Co-simulation Solution for Pre-silicon System-level Simulation of NVMe SSD and PCIe Designs
- Newly Released Versions of DMTF Redfish and SNIA Swordfish Specifications Include NVMe and NVMe-oF Specification Enhancements
Breaking News
Most Popular
- Quantum-tunnelling semiconductor IP verified as secure against all known IoT attacks
- QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design to Enhance Expertise in Semiconductor and Connected Engineering
- System Level Solutions's USB 2.0 Device Controller IP core is now available for Lattice Semiconductor FPGA platform
- Mirabilis Design and E-Elements Technology team up to provide concept-to-implementation design flow for AI applications
- GOWIN Semiconductor Announces Their GoBridge ASSP Product Line with USB Peripheral Bridges