Think Silicon and the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki Create a Research Team to Solve Engineering Challenges of Next-Generation Graphics and AI Processors

ATHENS, Greece, July 6, 2021 - Think Silicon S.A., the leading provider of ultra-low power GPU IP for embedded systems, and the School of Informatics of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki are creating a new research team to strengthen the fundamental and innovative research needed to solve key engineering challenges of ultra-low power graphics processing and AI workloads. The team will be led by Aristotle University of Thessaloniki Assistant Professor, Dr. Georgios Keramidas, who is the former Chief Scientific Officer of Think Silicon.

“Connecting industry with academia is a key catalyst of innovation,” said Dr. Keramidas. “I am excited to lead a team of talented researchers to develop much needed breakthroughs in efficient graphics and AI processing, and accelerate our results into products. We intend to assemble a world-class team in Thessaloniki – one that will help further advance Think Silicon’s mission to bring high-quality graphics and AI capabilities to any battery-powered device.”

“This project is of major importance for our university and for Thessaloniki, as it promotes collaboration between academia and industry in the most advanced and modern areas of science and technology,” said Eleftherios Angelis, the Head of the School of Informatics of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. “The collaboration also shows the potential of the School of Informatics, a leading department in research related to computer science and computer engineering both nationwide and worldwide.”

The sponsored research program will create more than 10 positions for funded Ph.D. and MSc studies with a concentration on multicore design, memory systems, embedded software and compilers. The program seeks a diverse set of R&D innovators and aims to have the hiring process completed by the end of the year. All team members will be based in Thessaloniki and will collaborate closely with the engineers of Think Silicon to help drive R&D programmes for its customers and partners worldwide. Those interested in applying for positions on the research team should send their CVs to gkeramidas@csd.auth.gr.

Think Silicon, an Applied Materials company, is one of the leading providers of ultra-low power GPU IP for embedded systems with deep expertise across edge computing, AI and machine learning, delivering its cutting-edge technological solutions to leading companies worldwide. It’s hardware and software IP are used in graphics and AI chips for ultra-low power applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, health and data center markets. Over the past year, Think Silicon has transformed from a start up to a corporate environment through its integration into Applied Materials.



