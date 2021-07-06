Rambus Completes Acquisition of AnalogX

Expands PCIe® 5.0 and 32G Multi-protocol SerDes with ultra-low power interface IP

SAN JOSE, Calif. – July 6, 2021 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced the completion of the acquisition of AnalogX. With this acquisition, Rambus augments its family of PCIe 5.0 and 32G Multi-protocol PHYs with SerDes technology specifically built for ultra-low power and very low latency. In addition, AnalogX interface IP enhances the Rambus roadmap for PAM4-based PCIe 6.0 and CXL™ 3.0 solutions and provides key building blocks for the CXL Memory Initiative.

“We are excited to welcome the AnalogX team to the Rambus family,” said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus. “Their technology and expertise are an ideal fit for Rambus and accelerate our roadmap for next-generation data center interconnect solutions.”

Although this transaction will not materially impact 2021 financial results due to the timing of close and acquisition accounting, Rambus expects this acquisition to be accretive in 2022.

For more information, visit rambus.com/analogx.






