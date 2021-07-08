PUFsecurity Provides Free Access to its Root of Trust and Security Co-Processor Solutions

Hsinchu Taiwan -- July 8th, 2021 -- Last June, PUFsecurity launched the IP evaluation platform, IP GO, for developers to access all resources to develop secure products with improved functionality. IP GO has received a tremendous amount of praise from our partners with numerous downloads since then. With increasing security demands from various applications, we introduce the upgraded IP GO 2.0 to a broader audience and fulfil more developers’ demands. In IP GO 2.0, the application process has been streamlined, allowing developers easier access to the IP library. The application no longer requires NDA and replaces it with an online user agreement.

With the launch of IP GO 2.0, PUFrt and PUFiot, the two most popular IPs, are also on the shelves simultaneously! This version of PUFrt has dual APB interfaces and is a hardware root of trust (HRoT) solution that can be directly applied to Arm CC312 without worrying about integration issues. The PUF-based True Random Number Generator (tRNG) in PUFrt has the advantages of instant readiness and low-power consumption. It provides the high-quality entropy required for security operations and the execution of the corresponding security protection for chips. When combined with Arm CC312, the solution mitigates the risk of private key exposure, when compared to directly storing keys in eFuse or OTP, and greatly enhances the secure boundary.

PUFiot, which can be directly applied to RISC-V design, is an indispensable secure crypto co-processor. Built on top of the chip fingerprint PUFrt, PUFiot further offers various NIST CAVP-certified symmetrical and asymmetrical hardware cryptographic engines to ease offloading on the main cores on performing security functions such as authentication, encryption/decryption, data integrity, secure boot, secure update, etc.

“The more open and streamlined IP GO 2.0 will provide more resources to the developers to hasten the development and strengthen the core competence for the customer’s product and application. ＂PUFsecurity EVP Evans Yang mentioned. " Through the IP GO this kind of IP evaluation and trial program, we look forward to helping secure IP seekers eliminate the thresholds and restrictions in the design phase and attract more developers to invest in products that are more in-line with security requirements of the market. "

About PUFsecurity

PUFsecurity is a subsidiary of eMemory and is dedicated to innovating PUF-based security solutions. By leveraging our technical acumen and achievements, including core IPs such as NeoPUF and OTP from eMemory, PUFsecurity brings PUF-based security to the market. The latest solutions include the integrated, five-in-one hardware root-of-trust module (PUFrt) and PUF-based crypto co-processor (PUFiot). PUFsecurity offers hardware security IP solutions with superior performance and cost-efficiency in a wide range of process nodes with our proven industry expertise.

For more information please visit: http://www.pufsecurity.com

About IP GO 2.0

IP GO is an IP evaluation platform for developers to access evaluation kits of PUFsecurity’s solutions. Qualified applicants can download our evaluation kits for simulation and verification purposes without any cost. With increasing security demands from various applications, we introduce the upgraded IP GO 2.0 to a broader audience. In IP GO 2.0, the application no longer requires NDA and replaces it with an online user agreement, allowing applicants to access all IPs in a timely manner.

To explore IP GO, please visit: https://www.pufsecurity.com/ip-go





