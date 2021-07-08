Secure-IC receives the Cybersecurity Made in Europe label

July 8, 2021 -- Secure-IC has received the “Cybersecurity Made in Europe” label after meeting the requirements outlined by the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO).

The label is delivered throughout Europe via ECSO’s authorized partners. For Secure-IC, the label was delivered by Pôle d’Excellence Cyber (i.e. Cyber Excellence Pole) of which Secure-IC is a member.

Launched by the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO), the Cybersecurity Made in Europe label is meant to be an industry-driven marketing tool, designed to promote European cybersecurity companies and increase their visibility on the European and on the global market.

The benefits of receiving such a label for companies are the following:

The Label serves as a market differentiator based on geographic location,

The Label raises awareness of the strategic value of cybersecurity companies originating in Europe and developing their business based on trusted European values,

The Label increases companies’ visibility among potential business partners, end-users and cybersecurity investors.

“Secure-IC is pleased to have obtained the “Cybersecurity Made in Europe” label. We believe that such label will directly contribute to the emergence of a European and sovereign cybersecurity industry which will have a stronger influence on the various value chains on a worldwide basis” said Hassan Triqui, President and CEO of Secure-IC

