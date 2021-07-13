TTTech Aerospace releases the world's first 1 Gbit/s A664 End System IP certified to the highest civil aviation standards

July 13, 2021 -- TTTech Aerospace has successfully completed the final stage SOI4 for its TTEEnd System A664 Core IP in collaboration with a leading, independent DER (Designated Engineering Representative[1]). The four SOI (Stages Of Involvement) include verification and validation steps. They are part of the process leading to a product that is certifiable to the highest safety level – Design Assurance Level (DAL) A for complex hardware (RTCA DO-254) and/or software (RTCA DO-178C) in the aerospace sector.

“Our TTEEnd System A664 Core IP is a flexible and certifiable solution for customers looking to connect Ethernet-based integrated, modular avionics systems for civil aviation. Having passed SOI4, the TTEEnd System A664 Core IP enables a fast time-to-market. Additionally, it is perfectly suited for all deterministic variants of Ethernet – “standard” IEEE 802.3 Ethernet, ARINC 664 part 7 deterministic Ethernet and time-triggered Ethernet. With its versatility and high speeds, TTEEnd System A664 Core IP allows the setup of future-proof networks and the transmission of safety-critical and non-critical data on the same network,” explains Wolfram Zischka, Product Manager Aerospace.

TTEEnd System A664 Core IP is certifiable for RTCA DO-254 level A flight systems and aircraft. What makes it unique is that it is the first DO-254 certifiable IP solution for TTEthernet® end systems available on the market that offers speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s. It is also compliant with best-effort (IEEE 802.3), rate-constrained (ARINC 664 part 7), and time-triggered (SAE AS6802) traffic, providing flexibility in the hardware design. TTEEnd System A664 Core IP allows customers to save cost by helping to improve size, weight, and power of the system (SWaP).

TTEEnd System A664 Core IP is already used in several civil aviation customer programs that have reached Technology Readiness Level[2] (TRL) 7 and are targeted to reach the highest level, TRL 9 within the next two years.

Find out more: TTEEnd System A664 Core IP product page

[1] “A DER is an appointed engineering resource who has the authority to pass judgment on aviation-related design/development.” (From: http://www.do254site.com/do254_questions.php; accessed July 7, 2021)

[2] Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) are a type of measurement system used to assess the maturity level of a particular technology. There are nine technology readiness levels. TRL 1 is the lowest and TRL 9 is the highest. (From: https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/heo/scan/engineering/technology/technology_readiness_level; accessed July 7, 2021)





