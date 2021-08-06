Imagination appoints Wallace Pai as Chairman of Imagination, China

London, England -- 14th July 2021 – Imagination Technologies announces the appointment of Wallace Pai as Chairman of Imagination, China. Wallace will help develop Imagination’s China strategy to take full advantage of the extensive market opportunities. He will use his strategic, sales and partnership skills to drive continued business growth and further strengthen Imagination’s collaboration across the Chinese ecosystem and semiconductor sector.

Pai is an experienced and influential global semiconductor executive with previous roles including: SVP Advanced Technology Business at SMIC, mainland China’s largest and most advanced semiconductor manufacturer; VP and GM, Asia Pacific, at GlobalFoundries, the world’s leading specialty foundry; and VP and GM, Smart Display Division at Synaptics. He has held executive roles at Samsung, Google/Motorola Mobility and management roles at Qualcomm, Cadence and McKinsey. He began his career with Intel and earned an MBA from Harvard.

Pai will report directly to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Simon Beresford-Wylie.

Says Ray Bingham, Executive Chairman, Imagination:

“Imagination has put together a strong and respected team in China under General Manager James Liu, which has gained and supported an impressive group of customers and industry partners. The appointment of Wallace Pai will give us further strategic insight and access in China and give James some senior executive support as he further develops our business there.”

Says Simon Beresford-Wylie, CEO, Imagination:

“The question of how to engage with China is being asked across the semiconductor industry. Imagination has navigated relationships with Chinese customers with notable success, enabling significant products, which are sold worldwide. We continue to be very excited about opportunities in the growing Chinese electronics industry and with Wallace on board expect to continue to enable Chinese innovators in developing exceptional products.”

Says James Liu, GM, Imagination (China):

“With a strategy that is establishing Imagination’s leadership in mobile and automotive, and opening up new markets like desktop and cloud, Imagination is well positioned to be the go-to source for the full range of heterogenous compute solutions in China. We are delighted to have Wallace Pai as part of the team and feel sure he will drive the strategic evolution of Imagination China.”

Says Wallace Pai, Chairman (China), Imagination:

“Already Imagination has an impressive list of Chinese customers, who value the strategic nature of its IP and the extensive support and experience Imagination brings to the table. There remains significant potential in the market and I will be helping the company to establish new relationships and accelerate its business in this important market.”





