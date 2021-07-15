Realtek selects Imagination GPU for use in DTV

IMG B-Series – the ideal GPU for the DTV platforms

London, England -- July 15, 2021 – Imagination Technologies announces that Realtek has licensed the IMG B-Series BXE-4-32 GPU for inclusion in their latest System-on-Chip (SoC) for use in mass market Digital Television (DTV), continuing the companies’ longstanding relationship.

The BXE-4-32 was selected as it represents the most area efficient 4PPC (Pixels Per Clock) GPU IP available in the market today, with the added benefits of the B-Series multi-core capable architecture including advanced features such as cache configurability. Imagination and Realtek’s partnership on BXE highlights that this core is the ideal solution for next generation DTV platforms. BXE enables DTV platforms with higher resolution capability, lower silicon cost and reduced bandwidth requirements.

BXE also features Imaginations IMGIC, the most advanced image compression technology. IMGIC offers multiple quality levels of real time image compression without increasing silicon area. This enables DTV platforms with a BXE-4-32 GPU to configure and optimise image quality and significantly reduce system bandwidth for an ultra-responsive user experience.

Steve Evans, Chief Revenue Officer, Imagination Technologies says: “Imagination is committed to creating the perfect products for our valued DTV partners, we have collaborated with Realtek for many years, and we see BXE as the continuation of a strong partnership. We expect to see significant market adoption of BXE for DTV platforms across the industry.”

Realtek’s Vice President and Spokesman, Yee-Wei Huang said: “The DTV market is highly competitive with regard to features and performance. Licensing Imagination’s BXE core gives us a competitive edge, offering technical advantages that allow us to provide the best experience to end users.”

For more information on B-Series GPUs, click here.

