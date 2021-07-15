Is analog IC fab renaissance in the works?
By Majeed Ahmad, Planet Analog (July 15, 2021)
The Taiwan-based analog IC vendors are hitting new highs in the third quarter of 2021, and the growing availability of fab capacity seems to complement this boost in analog chip sales. This news is a harbinger of a supply chain realignment of analog, power management, and RF chips happening when semiconductor shortages are making headlines across the globe.
According to a DigiTimes report, analog IC suppliers in Taiwan—including GMT, AAT, Leadtrend Technology, Anpec Electronics, and Excelliance MOS—are projecting a third-quarter jump for power management, fast-charging, MOSFET, and controller chips.
Next, a large analog chipmaker joins hands with a specialty fab to optimize the IC manufacturing utilization and thus maximize analog, power, and mixed-signal volume production.
