CXL Product Pipeline Gets Flowing

By Gary Hilson, EETimes (July 16, 2021)

Micron Technology made the news when it abandoned further 3D XPoint development in favor of focusing on the rapidly emerging Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect standard. But it’s not the first company out of the gate with CXL-related products.

Rambus is corralling its wide-ranging portfolio of intellectual property to address the burgeoning CXL market, including some from recent acquisitions, while Samsung recently announced a high-performance DRAM module.

Samsung’s Double Data Rate 5 (DDR5) DRAM-based memory module is targeted at data-intensive applications such as artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) that need server systems that can significantly scale memory capacity and bandwidth. The company has been collaborating with several data center, server, and chipset manufacturers to develop next-generation interface technology since the CXL consortium was formed in 2019.