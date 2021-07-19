Samsung Foundry and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate Time to ISO 26262 Compliance for Automotive SoCs
VC Functional Safety Manager Integration with Fault Campaign, Requirement Management, and Synthesis Solutions Enables Analysis Automation and Full Traceability
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 19, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Samsung Foundry collaborated with Synopsys on its VC Functional Safety Manager solution. VC Functional Safety Manager (VC FSM) provides the necessary automation for the functional safety Failure Mode Effects Analysis (FMEA) and Failure Modes Effects Diagnostic Analysis (FMEDA) for automotive SoCs.
Samsung collaborated with Synopsys to advance VC FSM as part of Synopsys unified functional safety solution because of its differentiated features covering safety analysis, verification and implementation, enabling designers to prove at the planning and implementation phases that their chip safety architecture can achieve the targeted Automotive Safety Integrity Levels (ASILs). Using VC FSM, customers can perform early analysis of the immediate effect of design changes on the ISO 26262 metrics, automate fault injection campaign for functional safety verification and synchronize the tracking and documentation of functional safety analysis with its requirement management, resulting in faster time to ISO 26262 compliance.
"To perform the detailed FMEA/FMEDA needed for ISO 26262 certification of automotive SoCs, our reference flow needs to integrate technology that enables early analysis, optimize flow automation and integrate with our requirement management tool," said Sangyun Kim, vice president of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. "Through our deep collaboration on functional safety with Synopsys, VC Functional Safety Manager provides the necessary innovation and automation to accelerate designers' time to ISO 26262 compliance."
New innovations developed in collaboration with Samsung Foundry for VC FSM include productivity-oriented features that result in faster time-to-market and improved system level cost for Samsung, such as:
- Support for top-down flow and what-if analysis enabling early safety architecture exploration
- Quick synthesis for RTL design data extraction, enabling failure rate estimates before a synthesized gate-level netlist is ready
- Support for application lifecycle management tools for easier integration in customer flows
- Handling failure modes and fault injection in analog parts of the SoC
"The increasing complexity of automotive SoCs for powertrain, autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems is creating more demand for integrated and highly productive solutions to efficiently perform functional safety analysis," said Vikas Gautam, vice president of engineering in the Synopsys Verification Group. "Through our continuous innovation efforts and collaboration with Samsung, Synopsys is delivering the most advanced solution for automotive customers to accelerate its ISO 26262 functional safety deliverables."
Read more about VC Functional Safety Manager.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot Verification IP
Related News
- Synopsys Introduces Complete Functional Safety Test Solution to Accelerate ISO 26262 Compliance for Automotive SoCs
- Mobileye Adopts Key Synopsys Automotive Functional Safety Verification Solution to Enable ISO 26262 Compliance of its Next-Generation ADAS SoCs
- Synopsys and Samsung Foundry Announce Reference Flow for Predictable Execution of ASIL D-Compliant SoC Design for Automotive Applications
- Synopsys Announces Industry-First Unified Functional Safety Verification Solution to Accelerate Time-to-Certification for IPs and SoCs
- Synopsys and Kudan Collaborate to Accelerate Development of Intelligent Computer Vision Processing SoCs
Breaking News
- CAES Receives Contract from Vinnova to Advance High Performance RISC-V Space Computing
- CrossBar Announces ReRAM Based PUF Keys
- GOWIN Semiconductor Announces their ISP (Image Signal Processor) IP Core and Solution
- GlobalFoundries Plans to Build New Fab in Upstate New York in Private-Public Partnership to Support U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Samsung Foundry and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate Time to ISO 26262 Compliance for Automotive SoCs
Most Popular
- Intel in talks to buy Globalfoundries
- TSMC in "Due Diligence" on Possible Japan Fab
- Quantware Launches the World's First Commercially Available Superconducting Quantum Processors, Accelerating the Advent of the Quantum Computer.
- Samsung Foundry and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate Time to ISO 26262 Compliance for Automotive SoCs
- Chip Shortages May Persist Until 2023, Analysts Say
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page