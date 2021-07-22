Moschip Continues to Soar Consecutively for the 6th Quarter

July 22, 2021 -- Moschip Technologies continues to focus on Semiconductor/ Embedded design services, Turnkey ASIC solutions, Semiconductor IP (Intellectual Properties) and IoT 4G technology projects which has been giving steady and sustainable growth.

The Company’s PAT turns positive more than 4 fold & 2 fold increase when compared Q1 & Q4 FY 21 respectively.

Financial performance by Q1 FY 2021-22:

Our revenues have been growing steady for the last 6 quarters, 43% compared to previous quarter

EBIDTA has been positive for the last 5 quarters, by 271% against the previous quarter.

On a significant note, we are posting PAT positive after 16 quarters.

Venkata Simhadri, MD/CEO says,

“Moschip has gone thru a significant transformation in the last six quarters and the company is positioned to address the most complex needs of our semiconductor and IOT customers. Moschip is committed to the success of our customers with value added services, broad expertise and IP accumulated in the last twenty years. I take this opportunity to Thank all our employees who continued to work hard thru these difficult times and all the shareholders who continued to support us”





