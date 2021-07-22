Moschip Continues to Soar Consecutively for the 6th Quarter
July 22, 2021 -- Moschip Technologies continues to focus on Semiconductor/ Embedded design services, Turnkey ASIC solutions, Semiconductor IP (Intellectual Properties) and IoT 4G technology projects which has been giving steady and sustainable growth.
The Company’s PAT turns positive more than 4 fold & 2 fold increase when compared Q1 & Q4 FY 21 respectively.
Financial performance by Q1 FY 2021-22:
- Our revenues have been growing steady for the last 6 quarters, 43% compared to previous quarter
- EBIDTA has been positive for the last 5 quarters, by 271% against the previous quarter.
- On a significant note, we are posting PAT positive after 16 quarters.
Venkata Simhadri, MD/CEO says,
“Moschip has gone thru a significant transformation in the last six quarters and the company is positioned to address the most complex needs of our semiconductor and IOT customers. Moschip is committed to the success of our customers with value added services, broad expertise and IP accumulated in the last twenty years. I take this opportunity to Thank all our employees who continued to work hard thru these difficult times and all the shareholders who continued to support us”
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Lattice Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
- Achronix Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights
- Lattice Semiconductor Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results
- Lattice Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2015 Results
- Lattice Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2013 Results
Breaking News
- CEVA Continues to Lead the Way in Wireless Connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 IP
- DVB-S2X Wideband Demodulator IP Core from Creonic Now Available with Time-Slicing Support (Annex M)
- Winbond's Successful Interoperability of OctalNAND Flash with Synopsys DesignWare AMBA IP Delivers Complete High-Density NAND Flash Memory Solution
- Kameleon Security Adds Investment from Xilinx to Deliver Hardware Cybersecurity for Servers
- Agile Analog brings analog IP to RISC-V International
Most Popular
- Intel in talks to buy Globalfoundries
- Quantware Launches the World's First Commercially Available Superconducting Quantum Processors, Accelerating the Advent of the Quantum Computer.
- GOWIN Semiconductor Announces their ISP (Image Signal Processor) IP Core and Solution
- IEEE Adopts MIPI A-PHY, First Industry-Standard, Long-Reach SerDes Physical Layer Interface for Automotive Applications
- Accellera Board Approves Security Annotation for Electronic Design Integration Standard 1.0 for Release
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page