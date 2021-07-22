Achronix Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights
Santa Clara, Calif., July 21, 2021 – Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021, ending June 30, 2021.
Financial Highlights:
|Ad
| eFPGA IP - 100% third party standard cells
soft eFPGA IP
eFPGA IP cores for TSMC 12FFC / FFC+ / 16FF+ / FFC / FFC+
- Revenue increased to $34.7 million from $13.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- Gross margin expanded to 82%, compared to 80% in the prior year's quarter.
- GAAP operating expenses were $17.3 million, which included $4.1 million in deferred offering costs.
- GAAP net income improved to $12.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million, or ($0.05) per share, in the second quarter of 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income was $12.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $0.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash increased to $45.8 million.
Business Highlights:
- Continued customer sample shipments of latest Speedster®7t high-performance data acceleration FPGAs.
- Began shipping VectorPath™ PCIe form factor acceleration cards that include new 7nm Speedster 7t1500 FPGA devices.
- Announced a partnership with Napatech to create solutions that combine Speedster7t FPGAs with Napatech's software to deliver the optimal mix of price, performance, power and feature set for SmartNIC designs.
- Closed new Speedcore™ eFPGA contract in the Fintech market segment and shipped Speedcore IP for first automotive application.
Robert Blake, Achronix’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We continued to build on our strong first quarter results by posting 16% sequential revenue growth in the second quarter, driven by increased customer demand for our Speedster FPGAs. We are seeing strong design activity for our latest Speedster and Speedcore IP products across multiple market segments, including data center networking, high-performance cloud computing and automotive to name a few. Also during the quarter, we continue to rollout shipments of customer samples on our Speedster7t FPGAs and VectorPath acceleration cards. Testing of these new devices is going well as we work to bring multiple variants of the family to market and advance toward production shipments by year-end.”
Blake concluded by stating, “With the strong momentum we have generated across our business and the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead, we believe Achronix is well positioned for a public market debut and remain focused on driving growth and profitability in the quarters and years ahead.”
Financial Tables
To read financial tables, click here
About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance and high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA solutions. Achronix FPGA and eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by a complete and optimized range of Achronix software tools called ACE, which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications. Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Achronix Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
- Lattice Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2012 Results
- Lattice Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
- Achronix Announces 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights
Breaking News
- CEVA Continues to Lead the Way in Wireless Connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 IP
- DVB-S2X Wideband Demodulator IP Core from Creonic Now Available with Time-Slicing Support (Annex M)
- Winbond's Successful Interoperability of OctalNAND Flash with Synopsys DesignWare AMBA IP Delivers Complete High-Density NAND Flash Memory Solution
- Kameleon Security Adds Investment from Xilinx to Deliver Hardware Cybersecurity for Servers
- Agile Analog brings analog IP to RISC-V International
Most Popular
- Intel in talks to buy Globalfoundries
- Quantware Launches the World's First Commercially Available Superconducting Quantum Processors, Accelerating the Advent of the Quantum Computer.
- GOWIN Semiconductor Announces their ISP (Image Signal Processor) IP Core and Solution
- IEEE Adopts MIPI A-PHY, First Industry-Standard, Long-Reach SerDes Physical Layer Interface for Automotive Applications
- Accellera Board Approves Security Annotation for Electronic Design Integration Standard 1.0 for Release
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page