Agile Analog brings analog IP to RISC-V International
By Jean-Pierre Joosting, eeNews Embedded (July 20, 2021)
As a strategic member, Agile Analog expects to widen access to its application- and process-optimised analog IP for smart and IoT devices.
Agile Analog, a supplier of highly configurable process node-agnostic analog IP building blocks, has been accepted as a strategic member by RISC-V International, the non-profit organisation which maintains RISC-V as a free and open processor instruction set architecture (ISA).
Increasing numbers of OEMs and manufacturers of SoCs and ASICs are choosing to base complex chip designs on the RISC-V architecture, as its open licence business model enables them to develop chip designs faster and to enjoy greater design flexibility than is possible when using proprietary processor architectures.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Wanxiang Blockchain Forms RISC-V International Blockchain SIG with Ecosystem Partners
- RISC-V International Unveils Fast Track Architecture Extension Process and Ratifies ZiHintPause Extension
- RISC-V International Reports Another Strong Year of Growth with New Technical Milestones, Educational Programs, RISC-V Adoption and More
- CHIPS Alliance to Collaborate with RISC-V to Standardize an Open Unified Memory Leveraging OmniXtend
- IAR Systems brings functional safety tools to RISC-V with certification for IEC 61508 and ISO 26262
Breaking News
- CEVA Continues to Lead the Way in Wireless Connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 IP
- DVB-S2X Wideband Demodulator IP Core from Creonic Now Available with Time-Slicing Support (Annex M)
- Winbond's Successful Interoperability of OctalNAND Flash with Synopsys DesignWare AMBA IP Delivers Complete High-Density NAND Flash Memory Solution
- Kameleon Security Adds Investment from Xilinx to Deliver Hardware Cybersecurity for Servers
- Agile Analog brings analog IP to RISC-V International
Most Popular
- Intel in talks to buy Globalfoundries
- Quantware Launches the World's First Commercially Available Superconducting Quantum Processors, Accelerating the Advent of the Quantum Computer.
- GOWIN Semiconductor Announces their ISP (Image Signal Processor) IP Core and Solution
- IEEE Adopts MIPI A-PHY, First Industry-Standard, Long-Reach SerDes Physical Layer Interface for Automotive Applications
- Accellera Board Approves Security Annotation for Electronic Design Integration Standard 1.0 for Release