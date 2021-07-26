TSMC Shareholders Elect Board of Directors; Board of Directors Unanimously Re-elects Dr. Mark Liu as Chairman and Dr. C.C. Wei as CEO and Vice Chairman
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., - July 26, 2021 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330; NYSE: TSM) today held its 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, which passed the following major resolutions:
1. Acknowledged the 2020 Business Report and Financial Statements. Consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,339.255 billion and net income was NT$517.89 billion, with diluted earnings per share of NT$19.97.
2. Approved the issuance of employee restricted stock awards (RSAs) for the year 2021.
3. Elected TSMC’s 15th Board of Directors. The 10 Directors are: Mark Liu, C.C. Wei, F.C. Tseng, Ming-Hsin Kung (Representative of the National Development Fund, Executive Yuan), Sir Peter Leahy Bonfield, Kok-Choo Chen, Michael R. Splinter, Moshe N. Gavrielov, Yancey Hai, and L. Rafael Reif. Six of those elected, Sir Peter Leahy Bonfield, Kok-Choo Chen, Michael R. Splinter, Moshe N. Gavrielov, Yancey Hai, and L. Rafael Reif are independent directors (in chronological order of time they joined the Board).
After the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, TSMC also held the first meeting of the 15th Board of Directors, at which the Board unanimously re-elected Dr. Mark Liu as Chairman and Dr. C.C. Wei as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vice Chairman.
