Imagination opens Cambridge office

Following a successful 2020, Imagination opens new UK office to support recruitment drive

London, England -- August 2, 2021 – Imagination Technologies announces a new office in central Cambridge, as it seeks to build on a successful 2020 that saw revenues increase by 44% and a strong first half in 2021. The company is recruiting across all areas of its business; GPU, CPU and AI.

Simon Beresford-Wylie, CEO, Imagination, says; “2020 was a great year for us and 2021 is shaping up to be just as positive. Thanks to its thriving engineering, telecoms, and software development sectors there is a wealth of great engineers in the Cambridge region. To build on our momentum, we are increasing our headcount and, in recognition of the strong pool of engineering talent in the area, opening in Cambridge is an obvious move.”

Imagination has been a key player in the GPU market for over 25 years and more recently in AI, following the launch of its multi-award-winning neural network accelerator (NNA). To complement these markets the company is now also investing in developing CPUs, based on RISC-V.

Nick Merry, Chief Human Resources Officer, Imagination, says; “Opening the Cambridge office offers our existing and future employees based in the area more flexibility than ever, as they don’t need to commute to the head office in Kings Langley. We are keenly aware that hybrid working is a key differentiator in the modern workplace and we are embracing it, along with exciting changes in our offices to support new ways of working.”

Imagination announced its hybrid working framework in July 2021, which allows all employees to split their working time between the office and other locations.

For those interested in joining Imagination our current vacancies are listed on the company careers page.





