DVB-S2X/S2/S Demodulator IP Core licensed to a Major Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into an 8K TV SOC
August 3, 2021 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider and Technology experts, is pleased to announce the licensing of its partners mass production proven DVB-S2X/S2/S Narrowband Demodulator IP Core to a leading Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into its 8K TV Chipset. This DVB-S2X/S2/S IP Core is extracted from a high-volume mass production STB SoC used in high-end satellite broadband, hybrid broadband-broadcast, and Smart TV applications. It implements two high-symbol rate (HSR) demodulators and up to eight narrow band demodulators and provides full support for network clock recovery (NCR). The IP Core optimizes the use of Ka-band and multi-spot beam technology carried by the latest high-throughput satellites (HTSs) by enabling single-carrier usage of these transponders providing a 30% increase in channel efficiency over multicarrier solutions.
Key features - Two high-symbol-rate (HSR) demodulators, Maximum baud rate of 500 Msymbol/s, Up to two slices each, DVB-S2X/S2 and Annex M compliant, Up to 8 multi-standard demodulators (S2X/S2/S). The high-speed digital multiplexer connects any tuner input to any demodulator. A Single LDPC/BCH decoder with multiplexed input 720 Mbit/s, NCR PLL support. The Flexible transport stream processor provides PID filtering, PCR re-stamping and re-labelling, GSE label filtering, TS merger (multiplex), Data throughput > 500 Mbit/s and Low power consumption.
|Related
| DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator IP
Key Applications - Smart TV, Set Top Box (OTT/IPTV/DVB STB), Smart TV dongle, Multi-play broadband, broadcast and multimedia servers, Satellite & VSAT applications.
T2MIP has a comprehensive portfolio of IP Cores, extracted from high-volume mass production STB SoCs used in Broadcast & Satellite products. This includes DVB S2X/S2/S (WB&NB), DVB-T2/T, DVB-C, ATSC-3/1, ISDB-T/S3, DTMB, DOCSIS, MOCA, Analog TV and complimentary high-speed ADC & DAC converters.
Availability: These IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M: T2MIP is the global semiconductor IP & SW technology provider focused on complex system level IP Core (RF, Analog, Digital, SW) for the Broadcast, Satellite, TV, Wireless & IOT Markets. Many licencing models are available for our Semiconductor IP Cores & SW, including source code technology transfer with unlimited usage.
For more information visit: www.t-2-m.com
Other T2M Demodulator IPs
- DVB S2/S/T2/T/C Combo IP Core
- DVB T2/T Demodulator IP Core
- ATSC 3/1 Demodulator IP Core
- ISDB-T/S3 Demodulator IP Core
- MOCA Demodulator IP Core
- DOCSIS Demodulator IP Core
- Analog TV Demodulator IP Core
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.2 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC 22nm
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0 PCIe 2.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- DTMB Demodulator and Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
Related News
- DVB-S2X/S2/S/T2/T/C Combo Demodulator/Decoder IP Core licensed to an Asia's leading TV Semiconductor Company
- HDMI 2.1 Rx PHY (TSMC 12FFC) & Controller Semiconductor IP licensed to a Tier1 Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into a TV SOC by T2MIP
- DVB-S2X Narrowband Demodulator / Decoder IP Core licensed to a leading US TV Semiconductor Company
- Multi-Constellation GNSS IP licensed to a US Semi-Conductor company for integration into a ultra-low power cellular IOT chip by T2M
- DisplayPort (DP, eDP) v1.4 Transmitter & Receiver PHY & Controller IP Cores for advanced SOC supporting 8K resolutions!
Breaking News
- Arasan Announces the Industry's First ONFI v5.0 Compliant NAND Flash IP
- Omni Design Announces Silicon Validated Gigasample+ Low Power ADC and DAC on TSMC 28nm Technology
- Rambus Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 29.2% Year-to-Year in June; Q2 Sales Up 8.3% Over Q1
- CEO interview: Globalfoundries' Tom Caulfield on the European project
Most Popular
- Imagination opens Cambridge office
- Andes Technology and Rafael Microelectronics Announce a Strategic Partnership to Provide High Power Efficiency Wireless IP Solutions for IoT Devices
- NSITEXE Announces a RISC-V 32bit CPU supporting ISO26262 ASIL D
- NSITEXE achieves world's first RISC-V processor with vector extension certified for ISO 26262 ASIL D ready product
- Efabless & OpenROAD Advance Commercial Open Source Chip Design
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page