DVB-S2X/S2/S Demodulator IP Core licensed to a Major Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into an 8K TV SOC

August 3, 2021 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider and Technology experts, is pleased to announce the licensing of its partners mass production proven DVB-S2X/S2/S Narrowband Demodulator IP Core to a leading Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into its 8K TV Chipset. This DVB-S2X/S2/S IP Core is extracted from a high-volume mass production STB SoC used in high-end satellite broadband, hybrid broadband-broadcast, and Smart TV applications. It implements two high-symbol rate (HSR) demodulators and up to eight narrow band demodulators and provides full support for network clock recovery (NCR). The IP Core optimizes the use of Ka-band and multi-spot beam technology carried by the latest high-throughput satellites (HTSs) by enabling single-carrier usage of these transponders providing a 30% increase in channel efficiency over multicarrier solutions.

Key features - Two high-symbol-rate (HSR) demodulators, Maximum baud rate of 500 Msymbol/s, Up to two slices each, DVB-S2X/S2 and Annex M compliant, Up to 8 multi-standard demodulators (S2X/S2/S). The high-speed digital multiplexer connects any tuner input to any demodulator. A Single LDPC/BCH decoder with multiplexed input 720 Mbit/s, NCR PLL support. The Flexible transport stream processor provides PID filtering, PCR re-stamping and re-labelling, GSE label filtering, TS merger (multiplex), Data throughput > 500 Mbit/s and Low power consumption.

Key Applications - Smart TV, Set Top Box (OTT/IPTV/DVB STB), Smart TV dongle, Multi-play broadband, broadcast and multimedia servers, Satellite & VSAT applications.

T2MIP has a comprehensive portfolio of IP Cores, extracted from high-volume mass production STB SoCs used in Broadcast & Satellite products. This includes DVB S2X/S2/S (WB&NB), DVB-T2/T, DVB-C, ATSC-3/1, ISDB-T/S3, DTMB, DOCSIS, MOCA, Analog TV and complimentary high-speed ADC & DAC converters.

Availability: These IP Cores are available for immediate licensing.

About T2M: T2MIP is the global semiconductor IP & SW technology provider focused on complex system level IP Core (RF, Analog, Digital, SW) for the Broadcast, Satellite, TV, Wireless & IOT Markets. Many licencing models are available for our Semiconductor IP Cores & SW, including source code technology transfer with unlimited usage.

For more information visit: www.t-2-m.com

