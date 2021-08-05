CAST IP Helps Socionext Develop Advanced Autonomous Driving Systems

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey and Yokohama, Japan, August 5, 2021 --- IP cores and related support services from intellectual property provider CAST, Inc. have significantly facilitated the development of advanced automobile driving solutions by leading Systems-on-Chip provider Socionext, Inc.

Socionext serves customers worldwide by designing, developing, and delivering System-on-Chip solutions to satisfy diverse requirements in the consumer, industrial, and automotive markets. For the latter, they have been working with major automotive OEMs and Tier-1 vendors to develop SoCs that support Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) capabilities.

Socionext began purchasing CAST cores in 2016. Their 2020 licenses included JPEG and CAN FD cores for multiple automotive SoCs. Masaitsu Nakajima, senior vice president and head of the automotive business unit at Socionext, has said:

“The sophisticated JPEG IP supporting 12bit encoding/decoding was suitable for the development of our high-resolution image processing engine. We chose the CAN FD from CAST due to the minimal risk and the proven results by a large number of customers.”

The company selected the CAST IP because they determined it to be the most highly-featured and reliable IP available on the market. When recently asked about their decision today, as the projects near delivery, Masaitsu Nakajima replied:

“We now realize that our decision was very intelligent on all grounds. The post-sales experience exceeded our expectations, as we were utterly impressed by the speed and the thoroughness of their support.

CAST truly does justice to their three pillars of success: Great people, great products, great support!”

The IP cores Socionext is using are part of CAST’s Image Compression and Automobile Bus Controllers families. "We are always excited to work with leading-edge developers like Socionext, and this relationship is a good example of how CAST partners with our customers to provide the best IP products on the market," said Meredith Lucky, vice president of sales for CAST. “Socionext’s meticulous attention to every aspect of the IP—especially verification—has provided invaluable real-world feedback that has allowed us to make significant improvements to the quality and functionality of our products.”

About Socionext

Socionext is a global, innovative enterprise that designs, develops and delivers System-on-Chip solutions to customers worldwide. The company is focused on technologies that drive today’s leading-edge applications in consumer, automotive and industrial markets. Socionext combines world-class expertise, experience, and an extensive IP portfolio to provide exceptional solutions and ensure a better quality of experience for customers. Founded in 2015, Socionext Inc. is headquartered in Yokohama, and has offices in Japan, Asia, United States and Europe to lead its product development and sales activities. For more information, visit https://www.socionext.com .

About CAST, Inc.

CAST develops and sells digital IP cores for ASICs and FPGAs. The product line includes compression engines, microcontrollers and processors, standard interfaces, SoC security modules and cryptoprocessors, and various peripheral devices and other IP cores. The company applies nearly three decades of IP experience to offering straightforward, flexible licensing and some of the best customer support services in the industry. Learn more by visiting www.cast-inc.com, emailing info@cast-inc.com, or calling +1 201.391.8300. Spinnaker Systems, Inc. is CAST's Japanese distributor, responsible for the sales and support of CAST's IP products in Japan. For more information, visit https://www.spinnaker.co.jp.





