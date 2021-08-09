Chips&Media Announces 1 billion Cumulative Shipments of Multimedia IP

Seoul, South Korea – August 09, 2021 – Chips & Media, a semiconductor hardware intellectual property (IP) provider targeting multimedia, today reported its remarkable record of 1 billion cumulative shipments containing its multimedia IPs. Chips&Media’s advanced IPs are embedded in various SoC applications, including automotive, AI servers, set-top boxes (STBs), surveillance cameras, digital TVs, intelligent cameras, robots, etc., and reached the cumulative shipments surpassing 1 billion units.

Chips&Media launched numerous video codec hardware IPs since its establishment in 2003. The expansion of the multimedia portfolio from video codec to image signal processing and deep learning-based computer vision HW IP has widen a range of applications for System-on-Chip (SoC) for it to be embedded. The extension of cutting-edge IP cores led Chips&Media to be recognized as a powerful, competitive video IP provider, offering comprehensive, customizable, and cost-efficient IPs for complex SoC designs. More than a hundred customers across the globe have adopted Chips&Media’s enhanced IP cores, including world-famous companies, and has witnessed a steady growth in the annual royalty revenue.

Although the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the global economy, the SoC shipments with Chips&Media’s IPs gained opportunities as the IP camera and server industries have grown this year. Chips&Media is expecting earnings to increase compared to the previous year, based on its recent release of video encoder IP, WAVE627, supporting AV1, HEVC/H.265, and AVC/H.264 standards that can encode up to 4K60fps @500MHz, and the development demand is expected to recover from the pandemic.

About Chips&Media

Chips&Media is the leader in the semiconductor multimedia hardware IP for video codec, deep learning-based computer vision (super-resolution), and image signal processing. Chips&Media’s IPs had been licensed by over hundreds of customers, and acclaimed for low power usage, high-performance, small-size, reliability. The IP cores can be utilized in surveillance, automotive, and other consumer electronic industries. The company was founded in 2003 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices worldwide.

Visit www.chipsnmedia.com for more information.






