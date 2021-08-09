Chips&Media Announces 1 billion Cumulative Shipments of Multimedia IP

400MHz, 12-bit High Speed Delta Sigma ADC for 5G, LiDAR and Imaging
Seoul, South Korea – August 09, 2021 – Chips & Media, a semiconductor hardware intellectual property (IP) provider targeting multimedia, today reported its remarkable record of 1 billion cumulative shipments containing its multimedia IPs. Chips&Media’s advanced IPs are embedded in various SoC applications, including automotive, AI servers, set-top boxes (STBs), surveillance cameras, digital TVs, intelligent cameras, robots, etc., and reached the cumulative shipments surpassing 1 billion units.
Chips&Media launched numerous video codec hardware IPs since its establishment in 2003. The expansion of the multimedia portfolio from video codec to image signal processing and deep learning-based computer vision HW IP has widen a range of applications for System-on-Chip (SoC) for it to be embedded. The extension of cutting-edge IP cores led Chips&Media to be recognized as a powerful, competitive video IP provider, offering comprehensive, customizable, and cost-efficient IPs for complex SoC designs. More than a hundred customers across the globe have adopted Chips&Media’s enhanced IP cores, including world-famous companies, and has witnessed a steady growth in the annual royalty revenue.
Although the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the global economy, the SoC shipments with Chips&Media’s IPs gained opportunities as the IP camera and server industries have grown this year. Chips&Media is expecting earnings to increase compared to the previous year, based on its recent release of video encoder IP, WAVE627, supporting AV1, HEVC/H.265, and AVC/H.264 standards that can encode up to 4K60fps @500MHz, and the development demand is expected to recover from the pandemic.
Chips&Media is the leader in the semiconductor multimedia hardware IP for video codec, deep learning-based computer vision (super-resolution), and image signal processing. Chips&Media’s IPs had been licensed by over hundreds of customers, and acclaimed for low power usage, high-performance, small-size, reliability. The IP cores can be utilized in surveillance, automotive, and other consumer electronic industries. The company was founded in 2003 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices worldwide.
