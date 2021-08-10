Faraday Accelerates Software Development for IIoT ASIC with SoReal! 2.0 Virtual Platform
Hsinchu, Taiwan -- August 10, 2021 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that its SoReal!™ 2.0 Virtual Platform has been successfully deployed in an Industrial IoT ASIC project, enabling the SoC to run Linux within just a few days, which includes Linux drivers, ROM code, and security boot. By integrating VDKs (Virtualizer Development Kits) into the ASIC design and validation process, this SoReal! 2.0 virtual platform gives customers the ability to launch both virtual and FPGA-based prototypes allowing full system bring up long before silicon is available.
Faraday’s SoReal! 2.0 Virtual Platform enables customers to mitigate the time-consuming EVB debugging processes and accelerate SoC developments,” said Flash Lin, chief operating officer of Faraday. “With the deployment of this improved SoC virtual platform, Faraday offers significant additional value to ASIC customers seeking earlier entry into the software development phase of their SoC projects across numerous applications.”
About Faraday Technology Corporation
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com .
