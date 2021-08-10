TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., - Aug. 10, 2021 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today held a meeting of the Board of Directors, which passed the following resolutions:

1. Approved the distribution of a NT$2.75 per share cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021, and set December 22, 2021 as the record date for common stock shareholders entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution, and the ex-dividend date for the common shares shall be December 16, 2021. As required by Article 165 of Taiwan’s Company Law, the shareholders’ register shall be closed for five days prior to the record date (December 18 through December 22, 2021) for registration transfer, and the dividend will be paid on January 13, 2022. In addition, the ex-dividend date for TSMC American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will be December 16, 2021. The record date for TSMC ADSs entitled to participate in this cash dividend distribution will be December 17, 2021.

2. Approved capital appropriations of approximately US$17,571.66 million (approximately NT$483,276.75 million) for purposes including: 1) Installation of advanced technology capacity; 2) Installation of mature and specialty technology capacity; 3) Installation and upgrade of advanced packaging capacity; 4) Fab construction and installation of fab facility systems; 5) Fourth quarter 2021 R&D capital investments and sustaining capital expenditures.

3. Ratified a donation of five million doses of BNT162b2 vaccine to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control of the Ministry of Health and Welfare to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Taiwan, and the overall cost for the vaccine which is estimated not to exceed US$175 million when including the vaccine procurement, the necessary cold-chain logistics, handling services, and insurance.

4. Approved the issuance of US dollar-denominated unsecured corporate bonds in Taiwan’s International Bond Market for an amount not to exceed US$1 billion, and approved the provision of a guarantee to TSMC Arizona, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of TSMC, for its issuance of US dollar-denominated senior unsecured corporate bonds for an amount not to exceed US$8 billion, to finance TSMC’s capacity expansion.

5. Approved the following personnel promotions:

Promoted Operations Organization's Senior Director of Facility Division Dr. Arthur Chuang to Vice President.

Promoted R&D Organization's TSMC Fellow and Senior Director of Design and Technology Platform Dr. L.C. Lu to TSMC Fellow and Vice President.





