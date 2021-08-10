Mixel Achieves ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety and ISO 9001 Certification for IP Quality Management System

Demonstrable commitment to delivering consistent high-quality IP with first-time silicon success validated by external certifications

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- August 10, 2021 -- Mixel, Inc. today announced that it has achieved ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certification by DEKRA Certification, Inc. and ISO 26262 certification for automotive functional safety by SGS-TUV Saar GmbH. In order to achieve each respective certification, Mixel had to meet the requirements for ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) standard for its IP development process. Once ISO 9001 certified, Mixel then followed its ISO 9001 QMS to demonstrate that both its processes and products met the requirements for ISO 26262:2018. Both ISO certifications covers Mixel’s headquarters in San Jose, California, and its satellite operations in Cairo, Egypt.

The ISO 9001:2015 standard is based on key quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the role of top management, the process approach, and continual improvement. The standard provides guidance and tools for companies and organizations that want to ensure that their products and services consistently meet customers' requirements, and that quality is continually enhanced.

“We are proud to certify Mixel to ISO 9001:2015,” said Cem Onus, Managing Director of DEKRA Audit North America. “It was evident throughout the process that Mixel’s leadership is strongly committed to quality management, with dedication to continual improvement throughout the organization.”

ISO 26262 is an international standard for functional safety and expected reliability of electrical and electronic systems installed in series production road vehicles. Mixel product development process was developed to ensure meeting the strict ISO26262:2018 ASIL-D automotive safety requirements.

To achieve full ISO 26262 certification, Mixel went through generic process audit and MIPI® products functional safety assessment with SGS-TUV. Mixel showed that its MIPI IP products follow systematic functional safety development flow requirements. In addition, Mixel’s MIPI IP follow its ISO 9001 certified QMS and delivered with comprehensive functional safety documentation including Safety Manual; Safety Case Report; Failure Modes, Effects, and Diagnostics Analysis (FMEDA); Design Failure Mode and Effect Analysis (DFMEA); and other safety related documentation.

“Mixel’s certification for ISO 26262:2018 is based on SGS-TUV Saar’s thorough inspection and review of Mixel’s functional safety documentation and development processes,” said Wolfgang Ruf, head of Functional Safety for Semiconductors at SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH. “By achieving full certification, Mixel demonstrates its commitment to automotive SoC designers, providing a level of confidence that Mixel’s IP complies with the industry’s stringent functional safety requirements.”

In addition to functional safety deliverables included with the ISO 26262 certified IP, Mixel has developed additional test capabilities of its IP, the TX+ and RX+ configurations. The patented RX+ and proprietary TX+ configurations give automotive SoC designers the full-speed loopback testability of a universal configuration without the area penalty.

“Mixel has been a trusted partner for many years and has provided us with IP for multiple generations of our flagship ICs,” said Mike Leary, vice president of engineering at NXP. “Achieving this certification helps to reaffirm our decision to partner with Mixel as we develop our next generation of products.”

“Mixel has been delivering high-quality IP to help our customers minimize bring-up time and integration risk since 1998,” said Ashraf Takla, CEO of Mixel. “Achieving ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification validates our system and processes and demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement. Achieving ISO 26262:2018 certification allows Mixel to provide our customers a high-quality IP that meets their target FuSa requirements when designing automotive SoCs.”

Availability:

Mixel’s MIPI IPs are fully certified for ISO 26262:2018 and available now.

About Mixel:

Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHYSM, MIPI M-PHY®, MIPI C-PHYSM, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. For more information contact Mixel at info@mixel.com or visit www.mixel.com.

About MIPI Alliance:

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 325 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.





