Precise-ITC FlexO/OTUw IP Core - Optimized Optical Networks

Ottawa, August 12, 2021— Headquartered in Ottawa, Precise-ITC released a multi-function, multi-channel and multi-rate FlexO and OTUw IP core for high-capacity Optical Transport Network (OTN ) applications. This IP supports 4xFlexO-1-SR, 2xFlexO-2-SR, 1xFlexO-4-SR configurations, and up to 4 channels of OTU25/50-RS and OTU25u/50u-RS framing. It offers flexibility in network connectivity across metro and long-haul optical networks.

OTN enables transport over longer distances with fewer regeneration sites by utilizing forward error correction (FEC) embedded within the OTN layer.

This core has a number of advantages, including:

High bandwidth and capabilities

Low power and small footprint

Time transparency on each channel

Low cost

