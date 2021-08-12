Precise-ITC FlexO/OTUw IP Core - Optimized Optical Networks
Ottawa, August 12, 2021— Headquartered in Ottawa, Precise-ITC released a multi-function, multi-channel and multi-rate FlexO and OTUw IP core for high-capacity Optical Transport Network (OTN ) applications. This IP supports 4xFlexO-1-SR, 2xFlexO-2-SR, 1xFlexO-4-SR configurations, and up to 4 channels of OTU25/50-RS and OTU25u/50u-RS framing. It offers flexibility in network connectivity across metro and long-haul optical networks.
OTN enables transport over longer distances with fewer regeneration sites by utilizing forward error correction (FEC) embedded within the OTN layer.
This core has a number of advantages, including:
- High bandwidth and capabilities
- Low power and small footprint
- Time transparency on each channel
- Low cost
Need more information about this product, please contact Precise-IT
