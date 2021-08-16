Palma Ceia SemiDesign Named to EE Times "Silicon 100 Startups Worth Watching In 2021"
SANTA CLARA, Calif., August 12, 2021 — Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless connectivity solutions, announced the company was named to the EE Times “Silicon 100: Startups Worth Watching In 2021” list.
“EE Times is the trusted voice for the technologies driving change in our world, with experts monitoring a wide range of rapidly evolving technology,” said Roy E. Jewell, founder and chief executive officer at Palma Ceia. “It’s an honor for us that they included Palma Ceia among such elite company.”
EE Times is an electronics industry magazine which has been published since 1972. This year’s Silicon 100 is the 21st version of the EE Times list of promising electronics and semiconductor companies. Other companies on this year’s Silicon 100 include:
- BrainChip
- OmniVision
- GigaDevice
- Goodix Technology
- Guoxin Micro
- Raytron Technology
- Senbiosys
- SiFive
Palma Ceia’s inclusion on the Silicon 100 list follows several recent product announcements. In June Palma Ceia announced the PCS2100 and PCS2500, two chips based on Wi-Fi HaLow, the designation for the IEEE 802.11ah standard. The PCS2100 and PCS2500 combine to form a complete Wi-Fi HaLow network supporting multiple IoT devices for use cases such as surveillance and safety; agricultural science; Industry 4.0; smart home; and telemedicine.
In January Palma Ceia announced the PCS1100, its first chip for Wi-Fi 6, a standard which supports use cases such as high-resolution video.
“Because users are increasingly dependent on wireless connectivity, we anticipate a growing demand for these chips based on the latest Wi-Fi standards,” Jewell said. “Our products deliver the longer range, lower power and greater flexibility demanded by these evolving use cases.”
About Palma Ceia SemiDesign
Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a fabless semiconductor company and leading provider of communication semiconductors and IP for next-generation Wi-Fi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging Wi-Fi and LTE standards, particularly for IoT (Internet of Things), PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia SemiDesign solutions are differentiated by low power, high performance and ease of integration. Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, the company has design and sales support centers in Cambridge (United Kingdom), mainland China, Hong Kong, and McKinney, Texas (United States). PCS is soon expanding to provide direct support for Israel, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at pcsemi.com.
