The Worldwide Semiconductor Market is expected to show an outstanding growth-rate of 25.1 percent in 2021
San Jose, California -- August 16, 2021 -- WSTS has published the Q2 2021 semiconductor market figures and re-calculated the Spring 2021 Forecast using the actual figures of the second quarter 2021.
Following 6.8 percent growth in 2020 the Worldwide Semiconductor Market is expected to grow to US$ 551 billion in 2021, which represents a growthrate of 25.1 percent. This reflects a growth in all major product categories. The largest growth contributors are Memory with 37.1 percent, followed by Analog with 29.1 percent and Logic with 26.2 percent.
In 2021 all geographical regions are expected to show a double-digit growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow 27.2 percent. Europe is expected to recover in 2021 and is expected to show a market increase of 26.4 percent. The Americas are expected to show a growth of 21.5 percent and Japan 17.7 percent
Worldwide Semiconductor Market Growth is expected to grow further in 2022
For 2022, the global semiconductor market is projected to grow by 10.1 percent to US$ 606 billion, driven by a double-digit growth of the Memory category. All regions are expected to show positive growth rates again
WSTS Forecast Summary
Note: Numbers in the table are rounded to whole millions of dollars, which may cause totals by region and totals by product group to differ slightly.
About WSTS:
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) was founded in 1986 as a non-profit organization of semiconductor product companies and is the industry’s only source for monthly industry shipment statistics.
For more information, please visit the WSTS web site at www.wsts.org.
