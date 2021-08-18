Rambus Completes Acquisition of PLDA

Extends CXL™ and PCI Express® Digital IP Leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif. – August 18, 2021 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced the completion of the acquisition of PLDA. With this acquisition, Rambus expands its digital controller offerings with complementary CXL 2.0, PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0 controller and switch IP, and gains critical building blocks for its CXL Memory Interconnect Initiative.

“CXL and PCIe are critical enablers for next-generation data centers that will deliver the high-speed interconnects needed to tackle demanding workloads in AI/ML and HPC applications,” said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus. “The addition of PLDA’s world-class digital IP and engineering expertise accelerates our roadmap and expands our market opportunity, and we are excited to welcome them to the team.”

Although this transaction will not materially impact 2021 financial results due to the timing of close and acquisition accounting, Rambus expects this acquisition to be accretive in 2022.

For more information, visit rambus.com/plda.






