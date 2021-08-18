Rambus Completes Acquisition of PLDA
Extends CXL™ and PCI Express® Digital IP Leadership
SAN JOSE, Calif. – August 18, 2021 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced the completion of the acquisition of PLDA. With this acquisition, Rambus expands its digital controller offerings with complementary CXL 2.0, PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0 controller and switch IP, and gains critical building blocks for its CXL Memory Interconnect Initiative.
“CXL and PCIe are critical enablers for next-generation data centers that will deliver the high-speed interconnects needed to tackle demanding workloads in AI/ML and HPC applications,” said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus. “The addition of PLDA’s world-class digital IP and engineering expertise accelerates our roadmap and expands our market opportunity, and we are excited to welcome them to the team.”
Although this transaction will not materially impact 2021 financial results due to the timing of close and acquisition accounting, Rambus expects this acquisition to be accretive in 2022.
For more information, visit rambus.com/plda.
|
Search Silicon IP
Rambus Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- Rambus Completes Acquisition of AnalogX
- Rambus to Acquire PLDA, Extending Leadership with Cutting -Edge CXL and PCI Express Digital IP
- Rambus Completes Acquisition of the Verimatrix Silicon IP, Secure Protocols and Provisioning Business
- Rambus Completes Acquisition of Northwest Logic, Extending Leadership in Interface IP
- Rambus Completes Acquisition of Snowbush IP Assets
Breaking News
- Rambus Completes Acquisition of PLDA
- Arasan Chip Systems announces its 2'nd Generation Sureboot QSPI IP
- Hirose and eTopus Technology Develop Combined 112Gbps Interconnect Solution for AI Training Applications
- Rambus Advances AI/ML Performance with 8.4 Gbps HBM3-Ready Memory Subsystem
- BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Most Popular
- Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor Announce Conclusion of Final Regulatory Review and the Expected Closing Date for Renesas' Proposed Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor
- BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
- The Worldwide Semiconductor Market is expected to show an outstanding growth-rate of 25.1 percent in 2021
- Tower Semiconductor and Cadence Announce New Reference Flow for Advanced 5G Communications and Automotive IC Development
- CrossBar Aims to Secure Computing with ReRAM
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page