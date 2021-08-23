Nvidia-Arm merger would substantially lessen competition says U.K. government report
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (August 20, 2021)
An Arm-Nvidia merger would involve a Substantial Lessening Of Competition (SLC) concludes the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in its Phase One review of the proposed merger for the Department Of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS).
The CMA’s conclusion states:
“The CMA has concluded that the Merger gives rise to a realistic prospect of an SLC within a market or markets in the United Kingdom (UK) and that the test for reference is met on competition grounds. The CMA found an SLC in:
(a) the supply of CPUs for datacentre servers globally;
(b) the supply of network-interface controllers enabling the transfer of data in datacentres globally;
