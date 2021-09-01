Emerging Memories Look to Displace NOR, SRAM

3D Xpoint’s growth won’t be without challenges

By Gary Hilson, EETimes (August 30, 2021)

Emerging memories are poised for another growth surge.

That’s according to the annual report released jointly authored by Objective Analysis and Coughlin Associates. It’s projecting emerging memories to be a $44 billion market by 2031 by displacing incumbent technologies including NOR flash, SRAM, and DRAM, either in the form of standalone memory chips and embedded memories within microcontrollers, ASICs, and even compute processors.

Over time, the authors expect emerging memories to create new markets of their own, and that’s there’s a great deal of competitive advantage to be gained for participating in the market—not just for memory makers and foundries, but also designers and users of SoCs who are already incorporating these new non-volatile memories into their designs to achieve much more competitive power consumption and system responsiveness.

