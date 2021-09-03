Silvaco Announces Resignation of CEO
Santa Clara, CA., September 2, 2021 -- Silvaco Group, Inc., a leading supplier of TCAD, EDA software and design IP today announced the resignation of Babak Taheri as chief executive officer and member of the board after two years in the role.
“We are grateful for all of Babak’s contributions in the last two years to grow the company and wish him all the best in his next endeavor,” said Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, Silvaco’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Silvaco’s Board of Directors has high confidence in the company’s leadership team to continue to serve our customers and partners while we engage in the process of hiring a new CEO”.
About Silvaco Group, Inc.
Silvaco is a leading provider TCAD, EDA software and semiconductor design IP, used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. For over 35 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore.
