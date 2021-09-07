Global Semiconductor Sales in July Up 29.0% Year-to-Year, 2.1% Month-to-Month

WASHINGTON—Sept. 3, 2021—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $45.4 billion in the month of July 2021, an increase of 29.0% over the July 2020 total of $35.2 billion and 2.1% more than the June 2021 total of $44.5 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in July, with robust demand across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Chip production and shipments have reached all-time highs in recent months as the industry works to address sustained high demand.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in Europe (38.0%), Asia Pacific/All Other (30.9%), China (28.9%), the Americas (26.8%), and Japan (20.9%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4.2%), Japan (3.2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.0%), and China (1.2%), but fell slightly in Europe (-0.8%).

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs over a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $208 billion in 2020. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.





