System Level Solutions's eUSB 3.1 Gen2 Device Controller (eUSB31SF) IP core now available with Isochronous transfer support

September 9, 2021 -- For 16 years, SLS has been providing USB IP core solutions. After many successful deliveries for various high-speed data transfer applications, SLS has now launched an eUSB 3.1 Gen2 Device Controller (eUSB31SF) IP core with Isochronous transfer type support. This added feature further enhances applications in the Audio, Video, Multimedia, Broadcast, Streaming, Space Communication, and Telecommunication sectors for transfer time-sensitive information.

Benefits with Isochronous Transfers

Guaranteed access to USB bandwidth.

Bounded latency.

Stream Pipe - Unidirectional

Error detection via CRC

No data toggling improving speed

In addition to supporting Control and Bulk endpoints, the eUSB31SF IP core supports High-speed, High bandwidth Interrupt and Isochronous transfers.

eUSB31SF IP core Key Features:

Supports Control, Bulk, Interrupt and Isochronous transfers

Supports SSP (USB 3.1 Gen 2), SS (USB 3.1 Gen 1), FS (12 Mbps) and HS (480 Mbps) modes

Uses FPGA’s Transceiver as a PHY layer Eliminates need for external PHY for USB 3.1 mode Reduces IO pin usage Reduces BOM cost

Capable to support simultaneous IN requests to different endpoints in SSP mode

Capable to support up to 31 endpoints (1 default control endpoint +15 IN/OUT endpoints)

Software configurable endpoints

Ready to use component

Simple FIFO interface to transfer data over non-control endpoint

Allows user to select number of buffers per endpoint based on the requirement

For quick prototype and reduced design cycles, SLS provides the IP core along with add-ons such as a time limited License for encrypted IP core, Reference design, Demonstration, Software tools, Technical documents and Support. SLS provides pre and post-sales technical support for generating programming files and validating the System design.

“With the Isochronous support added to the eUSB 3.1 Gen2 Device Controller IP core applications requiring Guaranteed Bandwidth and Bounded Latency are easily realized in FPGA based products ” emphasizes - CEO SLS Pvt ltd.

With quality processes in places through ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certification as well as qualified engineers, System-Level Solutions, an integration specialist, provides innovative solutions spanning intellectual property, hardware, software design, and manufacturing. For any query related to eUSB 3.1 Gen2 Device Controller (eUSB31SF) IP core, please visit our website www.slscorp.com or write us at info@slscorp.com





