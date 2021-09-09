eMemory's Security-Enhanced OTP IP Qualified on TSMC N6 Process

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- September 09, 2021 -- eMemory, the world’s leading provider of semiconductor intellectual property (IP), today announces the security-enhanced version of its One Time Programmable (OTP) IP, NeoFuse, has been qualified on TSMC’s N6 process.

NeoFuse OTP is eMemory’s small-form-factor non-volatile memory (NVM) technology offering the advantages of low-power operation, high reliability, and robust security. NeoFuse provides a user-friendly interface and a fully integrated IP that minimizes design effort and circuit complexity when embedded as NVM.

The IP with security-enhanced features combines a NeoFuse macro with eMemory’s NeoPUF security IP, providing fundamental protection against data breaches and chip counterfeiting. NeoPUF is a hardware security IP based on physically unclonable variations occurring in the silicon manufacturing process.

“We’re pleased to see security-enhanced NeoFuse OTP qualified on one of the leading process technologies at TSMC, the world’s leading semiconductor foundry,” said Michael Ho, Senior Vice President of Business Development at eMemory. “This new qualification for security-enhanced NeoFuse will expand its availability for a wider range of chip designs in advanced nodes.”

“eMemory has been a long-standing partner of TSMC, and our collaboration consistently meets the increased design challenges on power, performance, and reliability and enables advanced SoC designs,” said Suk Lee, Vice President of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We’re looking forward to a continued partnership with eMemory to help our customers unleash silicon innovation with fast time-to-market.”

The security-enhanced NeoFuse OTP on TSMC’s N6 process provides a 4K*32 bit one-time programmable (OTP) macro and supports the AECQ100 Grade 1 temperature standard (-40°C to 125°C). AEC-Q100 is an industry-standard specification that outlines the recommended new product and major change qualification requirements and procedures for packaged chips.

TSMC's N6 technology provides customers with additional cost-effective benefits while extending the industry-leading power and performance of the 7nm family for a broad array of applications ranging from high-to-mid end mobile, consumer, AI, networking, 5G infrastructure, GPU, and high-performance computing.

eMemory’s NeoFuse OTP has a wide operating voltage of 0.55V to 0.96V on TSMC’s N6 process to support both low power operation and high-performance computing for SoC designs. The security-enhanced version of NeoFuse OTP has also been qualified for TSMC’s N7 process.

eMemory is a winner of the TSMC 2020 OIP Partner of the Year award for Embedded Memory IP. (https://www.ememory.com.tw/en-US/News/News?guid=20102114203025 )

About eMemory

eMemory (TPEX:3529) is a supplier of semiconductor IP specializing in embedded hard cores. As a world-leading provider of IP, eMemory has delivered best-in-class designs to over 1,950 foundries, IDMs and fabless companies globally since its establishment in 2000. We have received TSMC’s “Best IP Partner Award” each year since TSMC initiated this honor in 2010.

As a global leader in the eNVM (embedded non-volatile memory) market, eMemory provides patented solutions with the industry’s widest adoption across an extensive range of process technologies. We have also become an industry leader providing security IP cores based on silicon biometrics.

eMemory’s eNVM IP offerings include one-time programmable memories (NeoBit/NeoFuse) and multi-time programmable memories (NeoMTP/NeoEE). NeoPUF is the company’s embedded root of trust technology for security applications.

For more information about eMemory, please visit www.ememory.com.tw.





