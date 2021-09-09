PDM-to-PCM converter with WhisperTrigger Voice detection feature
Intel to invest $95bn in Europe over 10 years, says CEO
Intel will invest $95 billion in European fabs over the next ten years and will open up its Irish fab for foundry business from car companies, said CEO Pat Gelsinger at Munich’ s IAA car show.
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (September 8, 2021)
he aim, said Gelsinger, was a “total project of 80 billion euros ($94.77 billion) over the next decade that would be a catalyst for the semiconductor industry, a catalyst for the entire technology industry.”
“Cars are becoming computers with tires. You need us and we need you. The aim is to create a centre of innovation in Europe, for Europe,” said Gelsinger.
