Imagination looking at IPO or sale

Imagination Technologies has engaged investment bank Lazard to look at options for selling or IPO-ing the company, reports Bloomberg.

By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (September 13, 2021)​

Imagination’s owners are the Chinese-backed private equity company Canyon Bridge which bought Imagination in 2017 for about $760 million.

Imagination’s share price had been slashed in 2017 when Apple, which was providing half its revenues, announced it would be reducing its business with Imagination.

Last year, Apple signed a new licensing agreement with Imagination.

