Analog Circuit Works Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX Platform for High-Performance Analog Circuit IP

San Jose, CA -- September 14, 2021 -- Diakopto announced today that Analog Circuit Works, a premier provider of System on Chip (SoC) and analog circuit IP, has selected the ParagonX debugging and design optimization platform. ParagonX enables Analog Circuit Works engineers to more quickly analyze, visualize, debug and optimize integrated circuit (IC) designs they undertake in support of their customers.

Analog Circuit Works work with their customers to design custom chips that integrate the analog electronics that interface to everything from actuators, sensors and imaging arrays to cables, antennas and backplanes. Their highly integrated chip designs eliminate the need for most external components, greatly reducing electronics size, cost and power.

“One of our competitive advantages is meeting our customers’ demanding requirements and aggressive schedules,” commented Bill Ellersick, founder and CEO of Analog Circuit Works. “ParagonX is crucial to the verification, analysis and optimization of very large power grids in SoCs with high performance analog circuitry. ParagonX accelerated the process of circuit debugging and optimization. With very little training, we were up and running and were quickly able to find and fix problems caused by parasitics,” he added.

Parasitics are unintended elements that degrade IC performance, precision, power efficiency, robustness, and reliability. The need for higher density, faster speed and greater precision, along with the migration to advanced technology nodes have elevated their impact on IC design. The power-performance-area (PPA) metric and time-to-market of modern ICs are now dominated by on-chip interconnects and layout parasitics. Debugging these design problems – and addressing the underlying issues causing them – has become extraordinarily difficult, tedious, and time-consuming.

“ParagonX was designed to be intuitive and show which parasitics are important, and to help engineers visualize the impact to the whole circuit of trade-offs based on different scenarios,” remarked Maxim Ershov, CEO and CTO of Diakopto. “It’s rewarding to see that ParagonX supports Analog Circuit Works in differentiating their services to deliver best-in-class designs faster.”

ParagonX assists engineers in parasitics debugging of analog, mixed-signal and custom digital IC designs. It is orders of magnitude faster than alternative solutions, and visually pinpoints the few critical parasitic elements (out of thousands, millions, or billions) responsible for bottlenecks, choke points and weak areas. ParagonX has been successfully adopted to accelerate the development of a wide variety of IC designs, including high-speed SerDes, high-precision data converters, RFIC, image sensors, power management, custom memories, optical transceivers, low-power IoT, silicon photonics, memory PHY and general-purpose analog.

About Diakopto Inc.

Diakopto develops out-of-the-box analysis, visualization, and optimization tools for complex IC designs, with the primary focus on layout parasitics. We empower IC design, layout, and CAD engineers at over 30 industry-leading companies to quickly find and resolve design problems, increase productivity, and accelerate time-to-market. Our software platform and methodology are designed to deliver easy-to-use, intuitive, and fast functionalities, producing clear and actionable results. Diakopto is headquartered in San Jose, CA. www.diakopto.com





