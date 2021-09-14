Analog Circuit Works Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX Platform for High-Performance Analog Circuit IP
San Jose, CA -- September 14, 2021 -- Diakopto announced today that Analog Circuit Works, a premier provider of System on Chip (SoC) and analog circuit IP, has selected the ParagonX debugging and design optimization platform. ParagonX enables Analog Circuit Works engineers to more quickly analyze, visualize, debug and optimize integrated circuit (IC) designs they undertake in support of their customers.
Analog Circuit Works work with their customers to design custom chips that integrate the analog electronics that interface to everything from actuators, sensors and imaging arrays to cables, antennas and backplanes. Their highly integrated chip designs eliminate the need for most external components, greatly reducing electronics size, cost and power.
“One of our competitive advantages is meeting our customers’ demanding requirements and aggressive schedules,” commented Bill Ellersick, founder and CEO of Analog Circuit Works. “ParagonX is crucial to the verification, analysis and optimization of very large power grids in SoCs with high performance analog circuitry. ParagonX accelerated the process of circuit debugging and optimization. With very little training, we were up and running and were quickly able to find and fix problems caused by parasitics,” he added.
Parasitics are unintended elements that degrade IC performance, precision, power efficiency, robustness, and reliability. The need for higher density, faster speed and greater precision, along with the migration to advanced technology nodes have elevated their impact on IC design. The power-performance-area (PPA) metric and time-to-market of modern ICs are now dominated by on-chip interconnects and layout parasitics. Debugging these design problems – and addressing the underlying issues causing them – has become extraordinarily difficult, tedious, and time-consuming.
“ParagonX was designed to be intuitive and show which parasitics are important, and to help engineers visualize the impact to the whole circuit of trade-offs based on different scenarios,” remarked Maxim Ershov, CEO and CTO of Diakopto. “It’s rewarding to see that ParagonX supports Analog Circuit Works in differentiating their services to deliver best-in-class designs faster.”
ParagonX assists engineers in parasitics debugging of analog, mixed-signal and custom digital IC designs. It is orders of magnitude faster than alternative solutions, and visually pinpoints the few critical parasitic elements (out of thousands, millions, or billions) responsible for bottlenecks, choke points and weak areas. ParagonX has been successfully adopted to accelerate the development of a wide variety of IC designs, including high-speed SerDes, high-precision data converters, RFIC, image sensors, power management, custom memories, optical transceivers, low-power IoT, silicon photonics, memory PHY and general-purpose analog.
About Diakopto Inc.
Diakopto develops out-of-the-box analysis, visualization, and optimization tools for complex IC designs, with the primary focus on layout parasitics. We empower IC design, layout, and CAD engineers at over 30 industry-leading companies to quickly find and resolve design problems, increase productivity, and accelerate time-to-market. Our software platform and methodology are designed to deliver easy-to-use, intuitive, and fast functionalities, producing clear and actionable results. Diakopto is headquartered in San Jose, CA. www.diakopto.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Alphawave IP Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX EDA Platform and Methodology
- IQ-Analog Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX Platform for Next-Generation 5G Wireless Communications ICs
- Innosilicon's Broad IP Portfolio Qualified on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 12LP FinFET Platform for High-Performance Applications
- Analog Bits and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Deliver Differentiated Analog and Mixed Signal IP for High-Performance Mobile and Compute Applications
- GDA Technologies Announces Availability of Advanced Mezzanine Reference Platform for Freescale's High-Performance MPC8548E PowerQUICC(TM) III Processor
Breaking News
- Mixel Announces Immediate Availability of MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo IP on TSMC N5 Process
- SmartDV Provides Broad Portfolio of Memory Modeling, Design and Verification Solutions
- Synopsys Accelerates Most Stringent Functional Safety Certification of NSITEXE RISC-V Parallel Processor IP
- Synopsys Appoints Sassine Ghazi as President and Chief Operating Officer; Chi-Foon Chan to Transition from co-CEO Role
- Analog Circuit Works Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX Platform for High-Performance Analog Circuit IP
Most Popular
- Imagination looking at IPO or sale
- Intel to invest $95bn in Europe over 10 years, says CEO
- Cadence Accelerates Intelligent SoC Development with Comprehensive On-Device Tensilica AI Platform
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies for 2020 Undergoes 26.4% Increase YoY Due to High Demand for Notebooks and Networking Products, Says TrendForce
- TSMC August 2021 Revenue Report
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page