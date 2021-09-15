Movellus Hires Semiconductor Industry Veteran Matthew Raggett as VP of Growth
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 -- Movellus, Inc, today announced that semiconductor industry veteran Matthew Raggett has joined the company as VP of Growth. Mr. Raggett is responsible for growing revenue through the acquisition and retention of customers. His job includes aligning product, marketing, and sales teams with a focus on customer success and providing guidance on product direction to ensure the company's offerings are well positioned to address evolving market opportunities.
"Movellus has developed intelligent clock networking IP that can benefit virtually any system-on-chip (SoC) design. With complex chip requirements for emerging edge AI applications, and the high reliability and radiation-hardened requirements for space and the data centers, Movellus' innovative technology has become a must-have solution," said Mr. Raggett. "I am excited to be working with such a talented team in a market that is essentially exploding with opportunity."
"Matthew is a perfect fit for us. His industry experience, particularly with network-on-chip IP gives him the ability to understand the unique challenges our customers face," said Mo Faisal, President and CEO of Movellus. "Equally important, Matthew and I share a common vision for the future of our products and a commitment to making customers successful."
Mr. Raggett brings over 30 years of experience as a sales executive in semiconductor IP and EDA. He was VP of Sales at NetSpeed Systems until its acquisition by Intel, VP of Sales at CLK Design Automation, and CEO of Analog Design Automation until its acquisition by Synopsys. He also worked at Cadence and Fairchild Semiconductor.
About Movellus
Movellus is the leader in Intelligent Clock Networks (ICN). Its Maestro Intelligent Clock Network IP is integrated into a variety of applications from power-sensitive voice recognition devices in smart speakers and cellphones, to FPGAs and AI devices in large data centers, to satellites orbiting the world providing communications. Headquartered in San Jose with R&D centers in Michigan and Toronto, the company has introduced numerous highly patented architectural innovations that significantly improve clock network performance. Movellus was founded in 2014. Visit us at www.movellus.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- MosChip Technologies appoints Semiconductor Business Veteran, Swamy Irrinki As "Vice President of Marketing and Business Development" to Oversee and Drive Continued Business Growth
- Movellus Names Semiconductor Industry Veteran Ken Wagner to Lead Engineering Team
- Codasip Hires IP Industry Veteran Chris Jones as Vice President of Marketing
- Sidense Hires Industry Veteran Ken Wagner as Senior VP Engineering
- Mobiveil Appoints Semiconductor IP Industry Veteran Dale Olstinske as the New Vice President of Sales
Breaking News
- Dutch AI Semiconductor Startup Axelera AI Launches With $12 Million Seed Round
- Amphenol ICC Develops 112Gb/s Interconnect Technology with eTopus Products for High Speed IP Solutions
- Movellus Hires Semiconductor Industry Veteran Matthew Raggett as VP of Growth
- Siemens' Aprisa place-and-route solution now certified for GlobalFoundries' 22FDX platform
- Mixel Announces Immediate Availability of MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo IP on TSMC N5 Process
Most Popular
- Imagination looking at IPO or sale
- Synopsys Appoints Sassine Ghazi as President and Chief Operating Officer; Chi-Foon Chan to Transition from co-CEO Role
- Synopsys PrimeSim Reliability Analysis Solution Accelerates Design of Hyper-Convergent ICs for Mission-Critical Applications
- Synopsys Accelerates Most Stringent Functional Safety Certification of NSITEXE RISC-V Parallel Processor IP
- Cadence Accelerates Intelligent SoC Development with Comprehensive On-Device Tensilica AI Platform
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page