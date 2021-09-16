MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination

Combined Company to Capitalize on Significant Growth in 5G, Targeting Opportunities in mmWave and Multi-Edge Computing

SAN JOSE, CA and TORONTO, ON -- September 15, 2021 – MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) (“MoSys”), a provider of semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for cloud, networking, security and communications systems, and Peraso Technologies Inc. (“Peraso”), a global leader in the development of 5G mmWave silicon devices, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) for a business combination by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Business Combination”). Upon the closing of the Business Combination (the “Closing”), the stockholders of Peraso are expected to hold, on a fully-diluted basis, a 61% equity interest in the combined company, with the remaining 39% equity interest to be retained by the stockholders of MoSys, assuming the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below) are satisfied, or a 57.7% equity interest by the stockholders of Peraso and a 42.3% equity interest by the stockholders of MoSys, assuming the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied, in each case, as described further below. On Closing, MoSys will change its name to Peraso Inc. and expects shares of its common stock to continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol PRSO. The Arrangement Agreement and the Business Combination have been approved by MoSys’ and Peraso’s boards of directors and are subject to approval by MoSys’ and Peraso’s stockholders. The Business Combination is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased to sign the Arrangement Agreement with Peraso, as we believe the Business Combination will provide substantial opportunities for our business across expanded high-growth markets,” stated Dan Lewis, MoSys’ Chief Executive Officer. “The combination will broaden our product lines, add operating scale and unlock potential selling synergies across common customers. Together, the company is uniquely positioned to target high-growth opportunities in 5G, as well as telecom and data networks. The deployment of 5G faces two key bottlenecks: the sub-6Ghz spectrum is exhausted and software-only solutions have become a limiting factor in effectively accelerating network hardware. Peraso’s market-leading mmWave technology, combined with MoSys’ accelerator engine ICs and virtual accelerator engine IP, directly addresses these bottlenecks and the significant spectrum needs of future 5G networks. With a combined IP portfolio of 130 patents, our technologies and solutions provide more bandwidth, better latency and faster throughput to meet the increased requirements of the more than 70 billion connected devices forecasted by 2030, as well as significantly expanded growth prospects beyond what MoSys can achieve as a standalone company.”

“It has been our goal at Peraso to develop market-leading technologies addressing the needs of the 5G market,” stated Ronald Glibbery, Chief Executive Officer of Peraso. “By joining with MoSys, we believe we can deliver a broader set of solutions to our combined customer base, using complementary technologies to address the networking and communication needs of our customers from the edge to the core and into the cloud. As a Nasdaq-listed company, Peraso will gain increased visibility and recognition, along with broader access to the global capital markets, which will support our long-term growth initiatives given the forecasted ramp in mmWave and 5G networks in the coming years. We believe the Business Combination provides meaningful benefit to both companies, their stockholders and other stakeholders. I am excited to become CEO of the combined company and look forward to working closely with Dan and all of the other members of the MoSys and Peraso teams, as we move forward.”

Business Combination Summary

The following is a summary of the key terms of the pending Business Combination, as contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement. The current report on Form 8-K filed by MoSys, Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) will contain additional information about the Business Combination. The Closing is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including approvals by stockholders of MoSys and Peraso. There can be no assurances that the Business Combination will be consummated. Pertinent terms of the Business Combination include:

The Business Combination will be implemented by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), under which a Canadian subsidiary of MoSys will acquire the issued and outstanding shares of Peraso. Peraso will survive the Business Combination and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MoSys.

Directors, officers and significant stockholders of Peraso and the directors and officers of MoSys have entered into voting agreements under which the parties have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the Business Combination.

Peraso stockholders may elect to receive either shares of MoSys common stock or shares of a Canadian subsidiary of MoSys, which will be exchangeable into MoSys common stock (the “Exchangeable Shares”). Holders of Exchangeable Shares will be entitled to cast votes on matters for which holders of MoSys common stock are entitled to vote and will be entitled to receive dividends, if any, that are economically equivalent to the dividends, if any, declared by MoSys with respect to its common stock.

On a fully-diluted basis, the stockholders of Peraso will receive consideration of approximately 14.2 million shares of MoSys common stock or Exchangeable Shares on Closing, with approximately 1.8 million of such shares (the “Escrowed Shares”) to be deposited into escrow pursuant to the terms of an escrow agreement (the “Escrow Agreement”), such Escrowed Shares to be released to the stockholders of Peraso if, between 12 months and 36 months of the Closing, the common stock of the combined company achieves a VWAP (volume-weighted average price) of at least $8.57 per share for any 20 trading days within a period of 30 consecutive trading dates subject to earlier release upon a corporate sale or reorganization (the “Escrow Release Conditions”).

Prior to Closing, all debt of Peraso is to be converted into common stock or repaid in full, or will be reflected in an adjustment to the share exchange ratio.

The Arrangement Agreement also contains indemnification and termination provisions, and, under certain circumstances, requires the payment of a termination fee.

Management and Organization

The combined company will be led by Ronald Glibbery, Peraso’s CEO, with Dan Lewis, MoSys’ President and CEO, continuing to serve as President. The board of directors is expected to initially comprise five members, including three appointed by Peraso and two by MoSys.

Webcast Presentation

MoSys and Peraso invite all interested parties to view a webcast presentation by Ron Glibbery, Dan Lewis and Jim Sullivan for an overview of the combined company. The recorded presentation is available for viewing on the Investor Relations section of MoSys’ website or by clicking here.

Advisors

In connection with the Business Combination, Cassel Salpeter & Co. served as financial advisor to MoSys and provided a fairness opinion to the board of directors of MoSys, and Mitchell, Silberberg and Knupp, LLP and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP served as legal counsel to MoSys. Evans and Evans served as financial advisor to Peraso and provided a fairness opinion to the board of directors of Peraso, and Stikeman Elliott LLP served as legal counsel to Peraso.

About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) provides both integrated circuits (ICs) and intellectual property (IP) solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and decision making for a wide range of markets. MoSys’ primary product line is marketed under the Accelerator Engine name and includes the Bandwidth Engine IC products, which integrate its proprietary, 1T-SRAM high-density embedded memory and a highly efficient serial interface protocol resulting in a monolithic memory IC solution optimized for memory bandwidth and transaction access performance. In 2020, MoSys began offering for license its initial Virtual Accelerator Engine IP, which consists of software, firmware and related IP. The Virtual Accelerator Engine IP include multiple function accelerator platform products, which target specific application functions, initially Packet Inspection for routing, security and operations, and will use a common software interface to allow performance scalability over multiple hardware environments. For additional information on MoSys, Inc., please visit www.mosys.com.

About Peraso Technologies Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company with a focus on the development of mmWave wireless technology and Wireless Gigabit (WiGig®) chipsets. Peraso is also a leading supplier of semiconductors in the PtP and PtMP markets. Since its inception in 2008, Peraso has developed a broad range of core competencies in the field of 5G mmWave semiconductors, including mmWave RF circuits, mmWave signal processing algorithms, beam forming and beam steering algorithms, real time calibration and system monitoring, low cost/high performance antenna technology and high volume production test capability. For additional information, please visit www.perasotech.com.





