Elissa Murphy Joins GlobalFoundries Board

Executive with deep technology experience to help company accelerate growth

Malta, New York, September 16, 2021 – GlobalFoundries (GF) today announced Elissa Murphy is joining the company’s board of directors with immediate effect as an independent director.

Currently a vice president of Engineering at Google, Ms. Murphy previously served as the chief technology officer and executive vice president of Cloud Platforms at GoDaddy.

“I’m delighted to welcome Elissa to GF’s board,” said Ahmed Yahia, board chair of GlobalFoundries. “The depth and breadth of her experience in cloud infrastructure, distributed systems, machine learning and cyber security will help guide GF’s technology and product roadmap. Elissa’s insights will be enormously valuable in helping to accelerate GFs long-term growth in these areas.”

“As GF redefines innovation in semiconductor manufacturing, we need experienced technology leaders with the foresight and vision to guide our growth strategy,” said Tom Caulfield, CEO at GF. “Elissa is an accomplished engineer and Silicon Valley executive, with a proven record of leading teams that push the boundaries of technology. Her appointment will help us further position the company as an innovative manufacturer with a broad portfolio of feature-rich solutions.”

Ms. Murphy has more than 25 years of technology leadership experience. Before her role with GoDaddy, she was vice president of Engineering at Yahoo!, where she oversaw the world's largest private Hadoop cluster, a technology essential to the massive-scale computing that forms the basis of big data.

Prior to this, Ms. Murphy spent 13 years with Microsoft, where she was part of the original team responsible for the company’s shift to the Cloud, leading to the creation of Azure. She began her technology career designing and building many of the best-selling computer security and system utilities with 5th Generation Systems, Quarterdeck and the Norton Group. Ms. Murphy has more than 30 U.S. patents issued, with several more pending.

