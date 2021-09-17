Xiphera launches solutions for encrypted data storage
Securing data at rest is as important as securing data in motion.
September 17, 2021 -- When you think of cryptographic applications, the first thing that usually comes to your mind is protecting data in motion, such as protecting Internet traffic with Transport Layer Security (TLS) or securing Ethernet traffic with MACsec. However, securing and protecting data at rest – meaning inactive data stored on any mass storage media – is equally important, especially when you consider the staggeringly large amount of data generated each day by the humankind.
To address the needs to secure data at rest, Xiphera has expanded its product portfolio by adding two Intellectual Property (IP) cores, XIP1183B and XIP1183H, to its offering. The freshly added IP cores are based on the AES-XTS, which is the most popular standard for encrypting data on block-oriented storage devices and formally defined in IEEE Standard 1619-2018.
"Sensitive data at rest may well need to be secured for decades, and therefore Xiphera has focused on 256-bit security level in our AES-XTS portfolio to make them resistant even against the projected advances in quantum computing", says Kimmo Järvinen, Co-founder and CTO of Xiphera.
Technical details
Technically, XTS is a mode of operation, which instantiates the underlying AES block cipher twice. The encrypted data depends not only on the plaintext and encryption key, but also on the logical address of the data on the storage device, which means that identical plaintexts get encrypted differently at different logical addresses.
As an example of the technical features of Xiphera's AES-XTS IP cores, the performance-optimised version XIP1183H achieves an encryption/decryption throughput of more than 50 Gbps in high-end FPGAs, and even higher throughput rates are possible by instantiating the IP core in parallel.
Below are the illustrations of the internal high-level block diagrams of XIP1183B and XIP1183H.
For more information, visit the product pages for the balanced version XIP1183B and the high-speed version XIP1183H. You can also view and download the full product briefs for XIP1183B and XIP1183H.
Read more about Advanced Encryption Standard and see more of the solutions of this product family from our Block/stream ciphers pages.
|
Search Silicon IP
Xiphera Ltd. Hot IP
Related News
- Xilinx Launches Industry's First SmartNIC Platform Bringing Turnkey Network, Storage and Compute Acceleration to Cloud Data Centers
- Altior Launches Software Development Kit for Hardware-Accelerated Data Compression for Web Servers, Network and Storage Applications
- Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
- Cornami Partners with Inpher, Pioneer in Secret Computing, to Deliver Quantum-Secure Privacy-Preserving Computing on Encrypted Data
- Perceive Corporation Launches to Deliver Data Center-Class Accuracy and Performance at Ultra-Low Power for Consumer Devices
Breaking News
- Xiphera launches solutions for encrypted data storage
- New Arm technologies to transform the software-defined future for the automotive industry
- Ken Potts joins the Alphacore team as Chief Operating Officer
- intoPIX Releases a New Range of Compact Encoders and Decoders for JPEG XS
- GlobalFoundries Unveils Innovative Solutions that Deliver a New Era of More in Semiconductor Manufacturing
Most Popular
- Synopsys Appoints Sassine Ghazi as President and Chief Operating Officer; Chi-Foon Chan to Transition from co-CEO Role
- New Arm technologies to transform the software-defined future for the automotive industry
- GlobalFoundries and Qualcomm Sign Agreement to Deliver Advanced 5G RF Front-End Products
- GF and Synopsys Deliver New Reference Flows for GF 22FDX Process: Cloud-Qualified and First Automotive Flow for ASIL-D Designs
- GlobalFoundries Unveils Innovative Solutions that Deliver a New Era of More in Semiconductor Manufacturing
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page