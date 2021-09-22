Alphawave IP: Interim results for the 6 months to 30 June 2021
September 21, 2021 -- Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE, “Alphawave IP”, the “Company”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s leading technology infrastructure, has published its interim results for the 6 months to 30 June 2021. In addition to the results, the Company is pleased to announce several business and technology execution highlights.
Interim Results Highlights
- US$196.1m of bookings2 in H1 2021, over 490% growth compared to H1 2020 (over 460% excluding royalties), underpinning strong future growth
- H1 2021 revenues of US$27.6m, representing 140% growth compared to H1 2020 (US$11.5m)
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of US$13.9m and margin of 50% (H1 2020: US$6.3m and 55%)
- Increased revenue diversification across customers, end markets and regions with 6 new customer wins spanning storage, networking, 5G wireless, AI and optical
- All definitive agreements from China Product Partnership (“CPP”) executed with first revenues expected to be recognised in H2 2021
- Successful IPO on the London Stock Exchange, raising net proceeds of £347.1m (US$492.1m)
Outlook & Guidance
- Following a strong first half in 2021, we are increasing our FY2021 guidance based on our order book and visibility on new opportunities
- Continued and accelerated momentum in new contract wins with FY2021 bookings expected to exceed US$230m, reflecting exceptional H1 multi-year subscription deals and with multiple US wins expected in H2 2021
- FY2021 revenue expected to exceed US$75m, representing over 125% year-on-year growth and ahead of 100% year-on-year guidance at IPO
- FY2021 adjusted EBITDA margins expected to increase to over 55%
1 Adjusted EBITDA excludes IPO-related costs, foreign exchange adjustments, share-based payments and one-time legal fees associated with CPP. See note 4 (Alternative Performance Measures) on page 19 of the full report
2 Bookings comprise license fees, non-recurring engineering and support and maintenance from contracted and typically non-cancellable orders in addition to, where appropriate, company estimates of potential future royalties. See note 4 (Alternative Performance Measures) on page 19 of the full report
