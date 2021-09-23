Rambus and Kioxia Renew Patent License Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif. – September 21, 2021 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced that it has extended its patent license agreement with Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, Rambus patented memory technologies will continue to be licensed to Kioxia Corporation. Specific terms of the agreement are confidential.

“The Rambus patent portfolio covers foundational technologies for the semiconductor industry, including the flash memory segment, that help improve the performance of the most advanced systems,” said Kit Rodgers, senior vice president of technology partnerships and corporate development at Rambus. “We are pleased that Kioxia has extended their patent license agreement and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship.”





