Rambus and Kioxia Renew Patent License Agreement
SAN JOSE, Calif. – September 21, 2021 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced that it has extended its patent license agreement with Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, Rambus patented memory technologies will continue to be licensed to Kioxia Corporation. Specific terms of the agreement are confidential.
“The Rambus patent portfolio covers foundational technologies for the semiconductor industry, including the flash memory segment, that help improve the performance of the most advanced systems,” said Kit Rodgers, senior vice president of technology partnerships and corporate development at Rambus. “We are pleased that Kioxia has extended their patent license agreement and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship.”
|
Search Silicon IP
Rambus Inc. Hot IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Foundry Market Tracking Toward Record-tying 23% Growth in 2021
- Allegro DVT and Beamr Announce the World's First Content-Adaptive Silicon IP Video Encoder
- Strategic Investment in proteanTecs from Industry Leaders MediaTek and Advantest Joined by Porsche Automobil Holding SE to Advance Electronics Health Monitoring
- Xiphera expands its Advanced Encryption Standard portfolio
- Rambus and Kioxia Renew Patent License Agreement
Most Popular
- Alphawave IP: Interim results for the 6 months to 30 June 2021
- EPI EPAC1.0 RISC-V Test Chip Samples Delivered
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies Reaches US$29.8 Billion for 2Q21, Though Growth May Potentially Slow in 2H21, Says TrendForce
- AI Processor Chipmaker Deep Vision Raises $35 Million in Series B Funding
- Samsung Foundry Certifies Synopsys PrimeLib Unified Library Characterization and Validation Solution at 5nm, 4nm and 3nm Process Nodes
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page