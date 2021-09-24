24-bit/-140 dB THD+N Multi-Channel Audio Async Sample Rate Converter
Daejin semiconductor, takes over the distribution of Dolphin Design in Korea
September 24, 2021 -- Daejin semiconductor, one of the top distributors in Korea specialized in semiconductor field, has taken over the distribution of Dolphin Design offering for the Korean market in agreement with Maple Solutions. Established in 1993, Daejin semiconductor offers customers stabilized system and integrated service based on a great store of knowledge from 18 years of wide experience of the field.
Frederic Renoux, EVP of Sales at Dolphin Design, states “I am glad to be able to rely on Daejin semiconductor to distribute our products on the Korean market. They have a strong expertise and vision of this very specific market where Dolphin Design provides, in particular, breakthrough IP design platforms to achieve cost-effectively the best energy efficiency for processing, power management and audio conversion. Having Daejin semiconductor as our new distributor will also provide business continuity to our customers in Korea thanks to their close relationship with Maple Solutions.”
Former employees of Maple Solution joined Daejin semiconductor which will ensure a seamless transition for companies looking at Dolphin’s offering.
