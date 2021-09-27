Spin-Orbit-Torque Tackles MRAM Constraints
By Gary Hilson, EETimes (September 27, 2021)
The next generation of embedded MRAM (magneto-resistive RAM) may boil down to changing the order of ingredients in the recipe.
Spin-orbit-torque (SOT) MRAM addresses the “trilemma” that Spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM currently faces, said Antaios CEO Jean-Pierre Nozières in an interview with EE Times. The significant voltage across the device tunnel oxide that’s required for writing means there is a continual tradeoff between data retention, write endurance, and write speed. That means even though it’s reached near maturity, STT MRAM is still constrained when it comes to meeting the demands of high-speed RAM applications that require a combination of high speed and infinite endurance, along with acceptable data retention.
Founded in 2017, Antaios began ramping its development efforts on third generation MRAM in 2019 by using SOT, a spintronic effect, that shows a lot of promise in overcoming the constraints of STT-MRAM and other previous generations of the technology, without requiring major changes to manufacturing processes, said Nozières. SOT-MRAM solves the trilemma by fully eliminating the high voltage across the device tunnel oxide during write, which results in intrinsic unlimited endurance. “The current technology is limited to embedded flash replacements. You have the trilemma between retention, speed and endurance.” By removing this constraint, he said, it opens the door to replacing incumbent memories including flash and SRAM in applications for high-speed applications that previous generations couldn’t address.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Xilinx Versal HBM Series with Integrated High Bandwidth Memory Tackles Big Data Compute Challenges in the Network and Cloud
- SOT-MRAM Pioneer Antaios Secures 11 Million Dollars in Funding
- Everspin Technologies and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Extend MRAM Joint Development Agreement to 12nm
- Everspin Expands Spin-transfer Torque MRAM Ecosystem Support for its 1 Gigabit STTMRAM with Cadence Design IP and Verification IP
- Cadence Introduces Conformal Litmus to Deliver Fastest Path to Full-Chip Constraints and CDC Signoff
Breaking News
- Synopsys Achieves AIM Photonics Certification
- Imagination and Tencent WeTest carry out in-depth cooperation to help developers obtain key report on GPU
- Spin-Orbit-Torque Tackles MRAM Constraints
- Intel Breaks Ground on Two New Leading-Edge Chip Factories in Arizona
- Daejin semiconductor, takes over the distribution of Dolphin Design in Korea
Most Popular
- Xilinx and NEC Accelerate Next-Generation 5G Radio Units for Global Deployment
- Foundry Market Tracking Toward Record-tying 23% Growth in 2021
- Movellus launches global distribution partners to accelerate adoption of its Intelligent Clock Network IP
- Strategic Investment in proteanTecs from Industry Leaders MediaTek and Advantest Joined by Porsche Automobil Holding SE to Advance Electronics Health Monitoring
- Rambus and Kioxia Renew Patent License Agreement