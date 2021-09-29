Arteris IP Announces 4D LiDAR Pioneer Aeva as its 200th Customer

4D LiDAR innovator licenses Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect to enable pioneering system-on-chip (SoC) for digital data processing

CAMPBELL, Calif. – September 29, 2021 – Arteris IP, a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in digital system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced that 4D LiDAR innovator Aeva Technologies, Inc., has licensed FlexNoC interconnect IP for its next-generation digital processing system-on-chip (SoC).

Related

FlexNoC Network on Chip SoC Interconnect IP





Aeva is the 200th customer in Arteris IP history to have licensed its products to accelerate SoC development schedules and increase SoC performance. These 200 customers include 28 that license both NoC interconnect semiconductor IP and IP deployment software, which became part of the Arteris IP product portfolio with the Arteris IP acquisition of Magillem Design Systems assets in 2020. The 200th customer milestone quickly follows the company’s announcement of its 150th customer in November 2020 and its 100th customer in 2018, reflecting Arteris IP’s rapid growth as semiconductor design teams license the company’s technology to speed the development and increase the performance of systems-on-chip.

Aeva’s 4D LiDAR solution leverages a proprietary frequency modulated continuous wave technology to measure velocity in addition to position. The ability of Aeva’s technology to measure instantaneous velocity for every pixel is a major advantage over legacy 3D LiDAR sensing solutions that utilize Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology. Furthermore, the unique 4D LiDAR-on-chip designed by Aeva allows for superior performance and low power consumption at affordable costs.

Aeva chose Arteris IP on-chip interconnect technology as a part of Aeva’s proprietary digital processing chip because it complements Aeva’s high standards for functional safety. In addition, the Arteris IP interconnect increases digital processing chip performance by optimizing on-chip communications for high-bandwidth and low-latency dataflows using state-of-the-art quality-of-service (QoS) techniques.



“Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to all devices through our innovative and scalable 4D LiDAR on chip technology,” said Syrus Ziai, Vice President of Silicon Engineering at Aeva. “Arteris NoC IP helps us to integrate complex functions on a single digital processing chip and Arteris IP engineering support has been quite proactive.”

“We are proud that Aeva is not only our 200th licensee but a customer that is taking the lead in the efficient processing of 4D LiDAR information into actionable data,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Achieving the 200th customer milestone is a significant achievement for Arteris IP and demonstrates the trust our customers place in us. Our company’s growth is evidence of the critical role our technology plays in the development of the systems-on-chip that are the foundations of innovation in autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and 5G wireless communications.”

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris





