Lights, Camera, Action: Xilinx Powers Sony's New-Gen Live Production Video Switcher

Powerful and programmable, Xilinx devices handle real-time processing for a wide range of Sony’s professional products

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- Sep 29, 2021 -- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today announced that its field-programmable gate array (FPGA) and adaptive system-on-chip (SoC) devices are powering a range of Sony’s electronics products used for professional audio-video (A/V) applications, including the new XVS-G1 4K Live Production Switcher. Together, the companies’ cutting-edge technologies are making possible the most advanced A/V products in the world, used to capture and broadcast live events worldwide.

The Xilinx® Virtex® UltraScale+™ FPGA with High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) plays a critical role in the new XVS-G1 video switcher, which inherits features and capabilities of prior models while adding cutting-edge technology for enhanced visual processing of live events with a maximum capacity of 24 4K UHD channels. The Xilinx device’s embedded HBM controller and high-performance transceivers enable high-speed processing at high resolution 4K with wide color gamut, and high dynamic range at ultra-low latencies. This will be the first broadcast video switcher to be deployed for live sports and live events using Xilinx’s HBM technology.

Xilinx is a leader in semiconductors for the professional A/V market. For over two decades, the company has offered flexible, differentiated and standards-based solutions that combine software programmability, real-time video and audio processing, hardware optimization and the any-to-any media connectivity required for Sony’s professional A/V systems.

“Xilinx technology has helped us improve the real-time processing and routing of video and audio in our new XVS-G1 switcher,” said Mr. Koichi Yamanaka, Senior General Manager, Media Solution Business Division, Sony Corporation. “We use Xilinx devices because their architecture gives us flexibility, allowing us to customize and update capabilities to align with the rapidly-changing market needs as well as the specific product needs of our customers.”

In addition to the new switcher, Xilinx devices are being used in a wide range of Sony’s professional solutions, including:

VENICE full-frame digital cinema camera

FX9 full-frame 6K sensor camera

BVM-HX310 31-inch 4K TRIMASTER HX™ Professional Master Monitor

HDC-5500 three 2/3-inch 4K CMOS sensor portable system camera and the HDCU-5500 Camera Control Unit

“Sony offers a comprehensive solution suite that spans capturing, processing and recording. We are proud that our adaptable and flexible devices make possible the real-time video and audio processing for many Sony products including the latest XVS family of production switchers,” said Yousef Khalilollahi, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Xilinx.

More information on the Xilinx Broadcast and Pro A/V portfolio can be found at https://www.xilinx.com/applications/broadcast.html.

